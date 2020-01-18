Two crucial Fitzgibbon Cup games in Limerick including big local derby

THERE is a Limerick derby in round two of the Fitzgibbon Cup this Sunday.

The clash of Mary Immaculate College and LIT takes place in the sportsground of the South Circular Road Third Level College at 1.30.

In round one Mary I defeated TU Dublin, while LIT lost to Waterford IT.

UL also have home advantage on Sunday (2pm) when they play Trinity College – UL lost to DCU in round one.

Ahead of the January 25 start to the Allianz Hurling League, John Kiely will keep a watching brief with five of his inter-county panel involved with the Limerick colleges.

Mary Immaculate had Patrickswell duo Josh Considine and Jason Gillane in their team in round one, with Adare’s Sean Hogan among the substitutes.

Again managed by Jamie Wall, MIC will also look to inter-county senior players like Tim O'Mahony (Cork), Eoin Cahill (Offaly) and Diarmuid Ryan (Clare).

LIT lined out without Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) but had Darren O’Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) and Kevin Howard (Old Christians) as starters. Among the subs were Brian Fanning (Pallasgreen), Ken Byrnes (Old Christians), Conor O’Grady (Hospital-Herberstown) and Louis Dee (Mungret).

Managed for the second year in a row by Jimmy Browne, LIT can also call upon Tipperary's Rian Doody, Robert Byrnes and Billy Seynour.

Victory for Mary Immaculate will confirm their quarter final spot and send LIT out of the Third Level Senior Hurling Championship ahead of the third and final round of group games on Wednesday and Thursday January 22-23.

Last time out, UL started with Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) and Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) in their team and Ciaran Barry (Ahane), Jamie Power (Monaleen) and Mungret duo Conor Flahive and Eoghan Mulcahy in their panel.

Once again managed by Gary Kirby, UL ranks also include Tipperary's Brian McGrath and Cian Darcy, Kilkenny's Michael Carey and Waterford's Billy Power, among others.

UL need to bounce back to winning ways and also win their final round group game against Maynooth to reach the knockout stages.