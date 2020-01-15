Árdscoil Rís and Glenstal Abbey name teams for Munster Schools Senior Cup clash

LIMERICK rivals Árdscoil Rís and Glenstal Abbey have confirmed their line-ups for today's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup clash at the Markets Field, 3pm.

Teams in both the Senior and Junior Cup competitions played a round-robin series of fixtures in a new-look format, which introduced group stages ahead of the knockout rounds which begin this week.

Schools were divided into two groups, Group A and Group B, with teams seeded for the knockout rounds based on their performance in the group stages.

Rockwell College and CBS High School Clonmel go head-to-head in another first round clash today at Musgrave Park (1pm).

Five more Limerick sides will be involved in Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup second round action on Wednesday, January 29.

Castletroy College face a trip to Cork to take on Christian Brothers College (CBC) at Musgrave Park at 1pm, while Crescent College Comprehensive take on Presentation Brothers College at the same venue at 3.30pm.

Back in Limerick, St Munchin’s College go head-to-head with either Ardscoil Rís or Glenstal Abbey at Thomond Park on the same day at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Castletroy College and Glenstal Abbey contest a first round clash in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup at the Markets Field on Thursday next, January 23 from 2.30pm.

ÁRDSCOIL RIS: Cian Casey; Eoghan Collins, Killian Dineen, Alex O'Halloran, Lochlainn O'Keefe; John Moloney, Ian Leonard; Alex Long, James White, Feidhlim Barry; Cian O'Reilly, James Hourigan; David O'Loughlin, Ben McEnery, Jack Ward Murphy. Replacements: Darragh Dineen, Josh Moore, Cillian O'Brien, Oran O'Reilly, Adam Kennedy, Eoghan Ryan, Rory Desmond, Paddy Hassett, Alexander Keyes, Darragh Shine.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Taylor Gleeson; Timmy Connolly, Aidan Booth, William Twomey, Darragh Hanly; Michael Buckley, Harry Swan; Donagh Hyland, Matthew Cannon, Tom Rooney; Conor O’Shea, Nicholas Ash; Angus McDonald, Stefan Caulfield-Dreier, Daragh Butler. Replacements: Dermott Hughes, Iarlaith O'Reilly, Seamus Kerrisk, Peter Fahy, Ivor Larkin, Ben Shippam, Ian Larkin, James Shields, Ruairi Woodcock, Patrick Johnson.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup First Round – Preliminary

Game 1: Rockwell College v High School Clonmel

Game 2: Ardscoil Rís v Glenstal Abbey

Second Round – Quarter-Final/Semi-Final Qualifiers

1st QF/SF Qualifier: Presentation Brothers College v Crescent College Comprehensive

1st QF Qualifier: Bandon Grammar School v Winner of First Round Game 1

2nd QF Qualifier: St Munchin’s v Winner of First Round Game 2

2nd QF/SF Qualifier: Christian Brothers College v Castletroy College

Third Round – Quarter-Finals

1st Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF Qualifier 1

2nd Quarter-Final: Loser of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF Qualifier 2

Fourth Round – Semi-Finals

1st Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 1 v Winner of QF 2

2nd Semi-Final: Winner of QF/SF Qualifier 2 v Winner of QF 1

Fifth Round – Final

Final: Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF 2