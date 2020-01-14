Camogie Association launch M.N.A. Programme

The Camogie Association have today launched a new female coaching and mentorship initiative, the M.N.A. Programme, in partnership with Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Policy. The M.N.A. Programme will primarily look at the development of female Mentors and Coaches within Clubs around the country and the 2020 programme will offer places to 100 Clubs to take part.

Participating Clubs will be required to nominate one female Mentor who will be upskilled across a wide range of areas including communications, mentoring and volunteer development. Mentors will then be tasked with identifying new female Coaches within their Club and will also deliver the Association’s longstanding Hurl With Me initiative in June. Coaches participating in the programme will also receive training in a Foundation Level Coaching Qualification.

The programme is seen as a model for Clubs of how to develop a pathway to recruit, develop, retain and support females within the Club on their journey as coaches or in other volunteer roles. This is a 2-year programme in which 200 Clubs will participate in 2021.

The application process for Clubs to apply to take part in the M.N.A. Programme is now open until the close of business on Friday February 14th 2020 and details of how to apply are available from www.camogie.ie/mnaprogramme. asp

Launching the M.N.A. Programme, Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said: “I am delighted to see the M.N.A. Programme launched and I am very excited for what should be an initiative that leaves a lasting legacy on our game and helps our Clubs to grow their capabilities and continue to further the growth and development of Camogie.

“We are extremely grateful to Sport Ireland for their support of this programme and for their collaboration and guidance in developing it.

“I call on all clubs to apply for this programme as the benefits which it will bring to both clubs and their members will leave a lasting impact in ensuring that there is a pathway for players to pass on their great knowledge and experience of the game to future generations.”

Speaking on behalf of Sport Ireland, Women in Sport Lead Nora Stapleton said: “Sport Ireland is delighted to be able to support the Camogie Association’s M.N.A. Programme through our Women in Sport investment scheme.

“The Women in Sport Policy was launched in March 2019 with Coaching and Officiating being one of the target areas of the policy, and thus through the M.N.A. Programme we look forward to seeing the increase in female coaches involved in Camogie. I look forward to seeing the programme get up and running.”