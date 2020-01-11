Limerick team to face Cork in McGrath Cup football final named
Limerick football manager Billy Lee
THE Limerick senior football team to face Cork in the McGrath Cup final this Saturday evening has been named.
The early season final will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a 5.30pm kick-off. Billy Lee's Limerick side defeated both Clare and Waterford to reach the final.
Limerick Senior Football Team v Cork
1. Donal Ó Sullivan Monaleen
2. Paul Maher Adare
3. Brian Fanning Pallasgreen
4. Michael Donovan Galbally
5. Tony McCarthy Kildimo/Pallaskenry
6. Iain Corbett Newcastle West (Capt)
7. Robert Childs Galtee Gaels
8. Tommy Griffin Gerald Griffins
9. Adrian Enright Fr Caseys
10. Pádraig De Brún Firies
11. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher/Broadford
12. Seamus Ó Carroll Castleknock
13. Jamie Lee Newcastle West
14. Danny Neville Ballysteen
15. Gerard Stack Gerald Griffins
16. John Chawke Kildimo/Pallaskenry
17. Luke Murphy Monaleen
18. Gareth Noonan Dromcollogher/Broadford
19. Darren O’Doherty Newcastle West
20. Tommie Childs Galtee Gaels
21. Ryan Glynn Bruff
22. Patrick Begley Mungret/St Pauls
23. Padraig Scanlon Glin
24. Kieran Daly Na Piarsaigh
25. James Naughton St Senans
26. Davy Lyons Áth Dara
Manager: Billy Lee
Coaches/Selectors: Brian Begley, Seamus O’Donnell, Shane Kelly
S&C: Adrian O’Brien
Physio: Kathryn Fahy
Doctor: Dr Stephen Lucey
