Limerick team to face Cork in McGrath Cup football final named

Limerick football manager Billy Lee

THE Limerick senior football team to face Cork in the McGrath Cup final this Saturday evening has been named.

The early season final will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a 5.30pm kick-off. Billy Lee's Limerick side defeated both Clare and Waterford to reach the final.

Limerick Senior Football Team v Cork 
1. Donal Ó Sullivan   Monaleen
2. Paul Maher   Adare
3. Brian Fanning   Pallasgreen
4. Michael Donovan   Galbally
5. Tony McCarthy   Kildimo/Pallaskenry
6. Iain Corbett  Newcastle West (Capt)
7. Robert Childs   Galtee Gaels
8. Tommy Griffin   Gerald Griffins
9. Adrian Enright   Fr Caseys
10. Pádraig De Brún   Firies
11. Cillian Fahy   Dromcollogher/Broadford
12. Seamus Ó Carroll   Castleknock
13. Jamie Lee   Newcastle West
14. Danny Neville   Ballysteen
15. Gerard Stack  Gerald Griffins
16. John Chawke  Kildimo/Pallaskenry
17. Luke Murphy   Monaleen
18. Gareth Noonan   Dromcollogher/Broadford
19. Darren O’Doherty   Newcastle West
20. Tommie Childs   Galtee Gaels
21. Ryan Glynn   Bruff
22. Patrick Begley   Mungret/St Pauls
23. Padraig Scanlon   Glin
24. Kieran Daly   Na Piarsaigh
25. James Naughton   St Senans
26. Davy Lyons   Áth Dara


Manager: Billy Lee
Coaches/Selectors: Brian Begley, Seamus O’Donnell, Shane Kelly
S&C: Adrian O’Brien
Physio: Kathryn Fahy
Doctor: Dr Stephen Lucey