Limerick team to face Cork in McGrath Cup football final named

THE Limerick senior football team to face Cork in the McGrath Cup final this Saturday evening has been named.

The early season final will take place in the LIT Gaelic Grounds with a 5.30pm kick-off. Billy Lee's Limerick side defeated both Clare and Waterford to reach the final.

Limerick Senior Football Team v Cork

1. Donal Ó Sullivan Monaleen

2. Paul Maher Adare

3. Brian Fanning Pallasgreen

4. Michael Donovan Galbally

5. Tony McCarthy Kildimo/Pallaskenry

6. Iain Corbett Newcastle West (Capt)

7. Robert Childs Galtee Gaels

8. Tommy Griffin Gerald Griffins

9. Adrian Enright Fr Caseys

10. Pádraig De Brún Firies

11. Cillian Fahy Dromcollogher/Broadford

12. Seamus Ó Carroll Castleknock

13. Jamie Lee Newcastle West

14. Danny Neville Ballysteen

15. Gerard Stack Gerald Griffins

16. John Chawke Kildimo/Pallaskenry

17. Luke Murphy Monaleen

18. Gareth Noonan Dromcollogher/Broadford

19. Darren O’Doherty Newcastle West

20. Tommie Childs Galtee Gaels

21. Ryan Glynn Bruff

22. Patrick Begley Mungret/St Pauls

23. Padraig Scanlon Glin

24. Kieran Daly Na Piarsaigh

25. James Naughton St Senans

26. Davy Lyons Áth Dara



Manager: Billy Lee

Coaches/Selectors: Brian Begley, Seamus O’Donnell, Shane Kelly

S&C: Adrian O’Brien

Physio: Kathryn Fahy

Doctor: Dr Stephen Lucey