WATCH: Match highlights of Limerick's impressive Munster League win over Clare

LIMERICK'S senior hurlers booked their place in the final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final with an impressive win over Clare on Sunday last.

John Kiely's men scored a 1-27 to 1-19 win over the Bannermen at Sixmilebridge to reach the early season final.

The final of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final between Limerick and Cork will take place at the LIT gaelic Grounds this Saturday evening at 7.30pm.

The game will be preceded by the McGrath Cup senior football final meeting of Limerick and Cork at the Ennis Road venue which has a 5.30pm throw-in time.