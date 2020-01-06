Limerick clubs learn Munster Junior Cup draw
The draws have been made for the next round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup and Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl
THE draws for the next round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup and Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl have been made. The fixtures are set to take place on Sunday, January 26
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup
Bruff v Dungarvan, Kilballyowen Park, 2pm;
Charleville v Dolphin, Charleville, 2pm;
Killorglin v Kanturk, Killorglin, 2pm;
Kinsale v Fethard, Kinsale, 2pm;
Mitchelstown v Cashel, Mitchelstown, 2pm;
Muskerry v St Mary’s, Ballyanly, 2pm;
Nenagh Ormond v Old Christians, Nenagh, 2pm;
Old Crescent v Bantry Bay, Rosbrien, 2pm;
Scariff v Ennis, Scariff, 2pm;
Tralee v Fermoy, Tralee, 2pm;
UL-Bohemian v Thurles, Annacoty, 2pm;
Waterford City v Ballincollig, Waterford, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl
Cobh Pirates v Dunmanway, Cobh, 2pm;
Douglas-Carrigaline v Clonmel, Wilton, 2pm;
Killarney v Sunday’s Well, Killarney, 2pm;
