Limerick clubs learn Munster Junior Cup draw

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Reporter:

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE draws for the next round of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup and Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl have been made. The fixtures are set to take place on Sunday, January 26

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup

Bruff v Dungarvan, Kilballyowen Park, 2pm;

Charleville v Dolphin, Charleville, 2pm;

Killorglin v Kanturk, Killorglin, 2pm;

Kinsale v Fethard, Kinsale, 2pm;

Mitchelstown v Cashel, Mitchelstown, 2pm;

Muskerry v St Mary’s, Ballyanly, 2pm;

Nenagh Ormond v Old Christians, Nenagh, 2pm;

Old Crescent v Bantry Bay, Rosbrien, 2pm;

Scariff v Ennis, Scariff, 2pm;

Tralee v Fermoy, Tralee, 2pm;

UL-Bohemian v Thurles, Annacoty, 2pm;

Waterford City v Ballincollig, Waterford, 2pm;

Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl

Cobh Pirates v Dunmanway, Cobh, 2pm;

Douglas-Carrigaline v Clonmel, Wilton, 2pm;

Killarney v Sunday’s Well, Killarney, 2pm;