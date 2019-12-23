EPCR bring misconduct complaint against Munster team doctor

THE Heineken Champions Cup organisers, the EPCR, have confirmed that it has decided, following an investigation, to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns, arising from the Pool 4 fixture between Saracens and Munster earlier this month.

During the second half of the Round 4 match at Allianz Park, it is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute.

In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.

An independent Disciplinary Committee to hear the misconduct complaint will be convened, and a date for the hearing will be announced as soon as practicable.

EPCR say they will not be commenting on this matter in the meantime.