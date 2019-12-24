Opinion: 'Travelling for golf is popular as ever' - Ivan Morris

CABIN fever is a prevalent disease amongst golfers at this time every year. The only cure for it is to follow the sun like the pros.

Traveling for golf is as popular as ever. With this in mind I asked Peter Brazil, the Limerick based, international golf holiday specialist for a few suggestions.

After all, Peter keeps his finger on the pulse of this ever-changing business by personally inspecting all of the hotel and golf course facilities on a regular basis.

When Peter, considers a golf destination, certain factors have to be checked i.e. convenient flights at reasonable cost; quality and variety of golf courses available and the guarantee of tee times; there must be comfortable accommodation nearby with the availability of diverse ‘après-golf’ activities.

As I am repeatedly asked to recommend overseas golf destinations, I am more than happy to list Peter's most popular destinations for 2020.

Algarve Golf & Beach

The golf courses, almost without exception, in Portugal are of a consistently high standard. 4-Nights in the four star Pestana Dom Joao, twin sharing, B&B with 3 Rounds at Pinta, Gramacho & Silves is incredible value from €265 pp.

Amendoeria Golf Resort

- 4 Nights in the four star Amendoeira Golf Resort with 4 persons sharing a 2 bedroom apartment, unlimited golf on the excellent but contrasting Christy O'Connor or Nick Faldo courses range from €395 pp with buggies included.

Costa Dorada

- has particularly fine courses that hosted recent 2019 European Tour School events. 4 Nights in the three star, Belvedere Hotel - twin sharing, half board and 3 Rounds at Lumine Hills, the outstanding Bonmont & Costa Dorada courses.

Airport & Golf Transfers are included from €375 pp.

Costa del Sol

- Old friends are often best, especially for short break trippers who already know the Marabella scene.

3-nights and 2-rounds of golf at the La Cala Resort including car hire costs from €250. (Flights extra) The package includes: 4 Nights 4* Senator Marbella Hotel - twin share, B&B; 3 Rounds at Valle Romano, Santana & El Paraiso. Prices from €395 pp.

Alicante

- 4 Nights 4* Alicante Golf Hotel - twin share, B&B; 3 Rounds at Alicante Golf, Font de Llop & El Pantio - buggies included; Prices from €445 pp.

PGA Catalunya has frequently hosted the European Tour - 4 Nights 4* Lavida Hotel - twin share, B&B; 3 Rounds at PGA Catalunya – 2 courses on site; Prices from €575 pp

La Zenia - is my own stomping ground.

4 Nights 4* La Zenia Hotel (overlooking the beach); half board; with 3 Rounds at the best three of the thirty-odd courses (in my opinion) in the Costa Blanca: Lo Romero, Las Colinas & La Finca; Prices from €495 pp.

It's expensive but a holiday in the USA is worth it. The Robert Trent Jones Trail in Alabamawith 7 Nights & 5 Rounds – prices from €1399pp is the best value Stateside but you will be in a relative wilderness with lots of driving back and forth to lodgings unless you hire a camper van.

Day 1

- Stay at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort; Play at Ross Bridge GC. Day 2 - Stay at Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort; Play at Oxmoor Valley GC; Day 3 - Stay at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa 4* and play at Cambrian Ridge GC.

Day 4

- Stay at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa 4*; Play at Capitol Hill GC. Day 5 - Stay at Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa 4*; Day 6 - Stay at Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel 4*; Play at Grand National GC. Day 7 - Stay at Auburn Marriott Opelika Hotel 4*.

If that is too much traveling and moving around, you could go to Orlando, Florida and spend all 7 Nights at Rosen Inn @ Pointe Orlando, twin share, room only; 3 Rounds at Shingle Creek, the terrific Southern Dunes & Hawks Landing courses with buggies included. Prices range from €595 pp.

For something very different you might like to experience the ultra-luxuriousness of Dubai. Apart from the superb golf, Dubai is an interesting, desert destination with some of the best hotels in the world at surprisingly reasonable prices.

5-nights, 3 rounds of golf and return flights would set you back in the region of €1650. With the dirham currently favourable to the euro, the shops in Dubai are a huge attraction. Itinerary: 5 Nights Media Rotana Hotel, Twin Share, B&B; 3 Rounds of Golf at Dubai Creek, Emirates Majlis & Jumeirah Estates, all of these courses host the European Tour regularly. Prices from €969 pp.

Morocco may not be as sumptuous as Dubai but the weather is similar. It's nearer and a lot cheaper too. Four nights in Hotel Movenpick Marrakesh, Twin Share, B&B; 3 Rounds of Golf at Royal Palm, Palmeraie Golf & The Montgomerie; Private airport transfers (Marrakesh Airport) and Private Golf Transfers also; Prices from €575 pp.

A Word to the Wise

Don't mind me - instead, talk to the experts at Fly for Golf.