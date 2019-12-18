More live television coverage confirmed for Limerick in Allianz Hurling League

TG4 unveiled the station’s 2020 GAA coverage today with details of their schedule for the coming months.

And, Limerick's first home game in the Allianz Hurling League is included - the visit of Shane O'Neill's Galway to LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday February 2.

The TG4 converage brings to three the number of Limerick games live on television as earlier this month eir Sport confirmed they were televising, on Saturday January 25, when John Kiely's defending league champions go to Thurles to play All-Ireland SHC winners Tipperary.

The other Limerick game to be televised live on eir Sport is the Saturday February 15 clash with Waterford in the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

That leaves just two Limerick games without live television - Sunday February 23, Cork v Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and Sunday Sunday March 1, Limerick v Westmeath in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2.00

And, TG4 could yet add further Limerick coverage with games for those two weekends still to be confirmed.

In total TG4 will broadcast or stream 52 GAA matches between now and the beginning of April.

GAA BEO will continue to be the home of live and exclusive coverage of all the major finals including the Allianz Football League Finals, Allianz Hurling League Final, AIB All Ireland Club Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Second Level Finals.

TG4 will also provide a comprehensive service for the GAA Community on the Spórt TG4 YouTube page with live coverage from 13 different events and games including the AIB All Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Football and Hurling Finals, All Ireland Scór na nÓg and Scór Sinsir Finals, Electric Ireland Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cup Finals, Gourmet Food Parlour O’Connor Cup Ladies Football Final and the All-Ireland Colleges Football and Hurling Finals (Post Primary Schools Finals).

“We look forward to another great season in 2020 and providing weekly coverage to GAA fans all over the country on free to air television. We are proud that our station has a long history of providing comprehensive GAA coverage at this time of the year," said TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha.

GAA Beo is produced by Waterford based production company Nemeton TV and the series will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary by Brian Tyers, Mac Dara Mac Donncha, Marcus Ó Buachalla and Cuán Ó Flatharta.

The channel’s highlights show, GAA 2020, also returns for another season, broadcasting exclusive highlights every Monday evening at 8pm starting on the 6th January.