Former Limerick FC player Sean Russell forced to retire at 26

MIDFIELDER Sean Russell, who played for Limerick FC in the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season, has been forced to retire from football at the age of 26.

Russell, who was forced to fundraise for his own knee surgery earlier this year, after picking up the injury playing for Limerick FC in an SSE Airtricity League First Division game against Athlone Town last April, revealed on Twitter that his 'health physically and mentally needs to take priority and unfortunately I'll be unable to continue playing the game I love.'

The talented Russell, whose father Martin managed Limerick FC previously, rejoined the Blues before the start of the 2019 League of Ireland season.

In a post on Twitter, Russell said: "I’ve always dreaded the day I’d have to stop playing football, just never taught it would come so soon. My health physically and mentally needs to take priority and unfortunately il be unable to continue playing the game I love.

"I am grateful for the people I met and experiences I had. Iv met some amazing people and lived the dream.

"I look forward to staying involved in the game what ever way I can."

A number of fundraising initiatives were organised to help exciting midfielder Russell fundraise for his knee operation in the autumn.

Former UCD, Shelbourne and Longford Town man Russell initially joined Limerick at the beginning of the 2015 season that also saw the Blues relegated to the First Division in a play-off with Finn Harps,

The Dubliner re-joined the club two months into the 2016 season and made 21 appearances, including a starting berth in the EA Sports Cup final loss to St Patrick's Athletic.

In January 2017, Russell quit the League of Ireland to sign a contract at American side Louisville City. He then returned to sign with Drogheda United in July 2017.

In January of 2018, Russell, who can play as a central midfielder, left-back or left-winger, moved back to the US to sign for Atlantic City, before joining First Division side Galway Utd in August 2018.