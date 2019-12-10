Limerick man wins World Target Shotgun Championship

Castleconnell native Ian Mc Gill has returned from South Africa as an individual World champion in target shotgun. Ian travelled to the ITSF World Cup Target Shotgun competition in Welkom, South Africa in October with thirteen members of Team Ireland.

Ian is a member at Munster Target shooting Club (MTSC) in Co. Limerick and Midlands National Shooting Centre of Ireland (MNSCI) in Co. Offaly.

Team Ireland members are appointed based on their scores from National competitions from around Ireland throughout the year. International teams then travel internationally. Munster target shooting club (MTSC) teammate Dean Parker captained the shotgun team, Len Regan, Daniel O'Flaherty and Jeff Kehoe completed the team that were victorious on their monumental trip

"We won Gold as a team, and I won the individual world championship., I am so delighted with the win, the practice and long hours of training has paid off”. Said McGill. It was also the world cup for the IGRF, which is a gallery rifle event, limerick was represented on the team by Pat Grimes, also a member of MTSC and MNSCI".

Target Shotgun sports use modified shotguns to shoot a single lead shot at a paper target at distances from 10 metres to 200 metres for score.

A team Ireland spokesperson added "It was a very difficult competition as we had a lot of logistic problems getting equipment there with permits, airline permissions etc., the heat was also a great challenge at nearly 40 degrees, which took its toll on equipment as well as the competitors"

Ireland is competing at the highest level in rifle, pistol and shotgun International competitions. Their extensive training and preparation, puts Team Ireland in the medals at all major competitions.

The team's next big challenge is at Bisley in the UK in May 2020, which is an annual international event, with Irish competitors having already started preparing for this.

Ireland will hold its own international event at the start of July, The Irish Open. There are about 25 target clubs around Ireland. More information on these clubs can be found at www.mtsc.ie www.nationalshootingcentre.ie