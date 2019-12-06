Limerick's six senior clubs face crucial AIL ties

THE penultimate round of energia All-Ireland League fixtures prior to the Christmas break take place this Saturday for Limerick's six senior rugby clubs.

In Division 1A, in-form Garryowen host UCC at Dooradoyle, 2.30pm. The 'Light Blues' made it four wins on the bounce in the AILs top flight when scoring an impressive bonus point win over Terenure College at Lakelands on Saturday last. The result saw Conan Doyle's charge move up to a lofty third place in the AIL 1A table.

Meanwhile, Young Munster, following precious back-to-back league wins make the long trip to Ballymacarn Park this Saturday to take on basement side Ballynahich.

Munsters' scored a timely 28-24 bonus point win over Dublin University at Clifford Park on Saturday to move up to sixth place in the 1A table.

In Division 1B this Saturday, sixth-placed Shannon will look to get back to winning ways at Thomond Park's back pitch when hosting St Mary's College. The game kicks-off at the earlier time of 1.30pm.

In Division 2A, Old Crescent, fresh from their 43-17 thumping of Ballymena at Rosbrien, make the short trip to Nenagh Ormond for a 1.30pm kick-off, while basement side UL-Bohs face a crucial relegation clash with second-from-bottom Dolphin at UL North Campus.

In Division 2C, Bruff travel to Clonmel for a crucial Munster derby.