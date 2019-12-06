Munster name starting team to face Saracens in Heineken Champions Cup

THE Munster side has been named for Saturday’s vital Heineken Champions Cup clash against Saracens at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

Peter O’Mahony captains Munster with 14 changes to the team that faced Edinburgh last weekend. Stephen Archer, who made his 200th Munster appearance last week, is the only player to retain his place.

Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are the in-form back three combination with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell renewing their centre partnership.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are named in the half-backs.

James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland in the engine room.

Tadhg Beirne starts in the back row as O’Mahony moves to openside flanker and CJ Stander starts at no.8.

Nick McCarthy is named among the replacements and is set to make his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Additional seating installed at Thomond Park has resulted in the capacity of the stadium increasing to 26,267 for the big showdown.

Munster reported this Friday morning that goal-line seats are still available for tomorrow's clash.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Nick McCarthy, Sammy Arnold, Arno Botha.

SARACENS: Matt Gallagher; Rotimi Segun, Alex Lozowski, Brad Barritt (Capt), Alex Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Ben Spencer; Richard Barrington, Jack Singleton, Titi Lamositele; Will Skelton, Maro Itoje; Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Jackson Wray. Replacements: Kapeli Pifeleti, Rhys Carre, Josh Ibuanokpe, Joel Kpoku, Sean Reffell, Tom Whiteley, Max Malins, Nick Tompkins.