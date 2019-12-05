Limerick teenager breaks Irish record at European Swimming Championships in Scotland

LIMERICK'S Eoin Corby has set two new Irish records at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

The Clarina teenager is making his senior debut at the championships in Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland.

A member of Limerick Swimming Club, Corby is a Leaving Certificate student in Salesian College in Pallaskenry.

Corby set two new Irish records at the championships and is now the holder of all three Irish Junior Breaststroke records.

On Wednesday, the Limerick rising star sett a new Irish Junior Record of 27.50 in the 50m Breaststroke.

And, he followed that up this Thursday when he smashed his previous best by three seconds, 2:09.02, in the 200m Breaststroke.

Corby is part of a 19-strong Irish swimming team in Scotland this week to compete in the 2019 LEN European Short Course Championships (25m).