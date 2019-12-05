Extra nights of racing in Limerick Greyhound Stadium this Christmas period

LIMERICK Greyhound Stadium has added three extra night’s racing to cater for the busy pre-Christmas period.

The next three weeks will see the Dock Road venue host three nights of racing each – with an added Friday night to the regular Thursday and Saturday.

That’s nine nights of racing with Christmas Parties a aplenty.

Post Christmas, there is racing on Saturday December 28 and the full schedule resumes on Thursday January 2.

On the track last weekend, there was a 10 racecard on Saturday.

The James Roche trained Sheriff won the opening novice 525 in 29.42. The Martins Gang syndicate owned winner had five lengths to spare on the line. Second was Kyletaun Blackie for Rathkeale’s Joe Williams.

Michael O’Meara and Martin Butler won with Elms One in another novice 525. The winning time of 29.63 was good enough for a length and a half win. Second was Outdoor Buddy for Michael Hennessy.

James Roche trained another winner in Black Knight for Jimmy White. The winning margin was all of 13 and a quarter lengths in a time of 29.13. Second was Balluyregan Magic for the Mortimer Kennedy and the Kennedy Family syndicate.

Kilmeedy’s James Kelly had Gurtnacrehy Whiz as the winner of another of the novice 525 on the card. The winning time of 29.96 secued a five and a half lengths win. Second was Ballyregan Lady for Mortimer Kennedy and Emma Staunton.

An A9 525 was won in 29.74 by Aulton Product for Patrick Hogan and Michael Enright. Four and three quarters of a length back in second was CurraghMoreBlitz for Patrick Conway.

Cork’s Mary McMahon had Honchos Puma as an A6 525 winner in 29.66. Second, three lengths back, was Aarons Vic for Dean Hogan and Ger Carmody.

Southwood Jet won for Jonathan O’Grady adn Rachel Wheeler in an A5 525. The winner was three and three quarters length clear in 28.95. Second was Fahrenheit Tego for Lorraine O’Sullivan.

Carmel Hennessy and trainer Eugene Corkery won an A4 525 with Gift In Time. In 29.64, the winner was a length and a half clear on the line. Second was Trembling Juliet for Megan Flanagan.

The Pension Plan syndicate won with Music at Redrose in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.43. Eight and a half lengths back in second was Carrigmore Blake for Patrick and Aoife Coffey of Doon.

The final race on the card was an A2 525. Victory went to Rachels Kid for PT Gallagher and Raymond Griffiths. The Barbara Rees Jones trained winner had three and a half lengths to spare in a time of 29.20. Second was Joeys Sasa for Michael Ryan.

There was an 11 racecard last Thursday.

The opening race, an A4 525, was won by Pat Curtin with Ardnasool Stacey. The winner was five and a half lengths clear in 29.29. Second was Superior Quivers for Thomas Cummins and John Nash.

Thomas Gallagher of west Clare won with Joe Be Slick in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.35. Two and a half lengths back in second was Same Over Pogba for James and Kieran Lowe.

Athea’s Michael Shine won an A1 525 with Knockbawn Buddy. The Diane and Philip Mahon owned winner had a length to spare in 29.24. Second was Rockvale Zero for David Egan.

Timothy Keane had Kish Derry as a winner of an A7 525. The winner was a length clear on the line in 30.40. Second was Foxys Billy for Denis Morrissey.

Bookies Bicycle won an A5 525 for the Lorna and Maureen syndicate. The winner had a length and a half to spare on the line after a time of 29.32. Second was Myles Cummins with Miles Girl.

Pat Carey had an A7 525 success with Zero Wood. The winning time was 30.02. A length and a three quarters back in second was Shanakyle Rio for the Shanakyle Rio syndicate.

Breda Casey had Snuggie Bootsy as an A3 525 winner. Two and three quarters lengths was the winning margin in a time of 29.27. Second was Susan Hayes of Oola with Orlando Breeze.

Gerard Ryan won an A5 525 with Eight Nine Ten in 29.59. A length and a half back in second was Groovy Hannah for Gearoid Kelly.

The Don’t Telly My Parents syndicate won with Estimate in an A2 525. The winner had seven lengths to spare on the line in 28.94. Seoncd was Sean Roche and Patrick Keyes with Ballymartin Ron.

Ronny Wuyts won with Vigorous Roberto in an A3 525. The winner’s time was 29.39. A length back in second was Inislosky Bosco for Emma O’Ryan.

In the very next race, the final of the night, Emma O’Ryan went one better when her Liscanny Skippy won an A4 525. The winner was a length and a half clear in 29.11. Second was Hazelhill Queen for Michael O’Connell.