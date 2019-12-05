Limerick players named in Ireland U18 rugby squads

A NUMBER of Limerick players have been included in two Ireland U18s squads which have been named for a three-day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre from December 28 to 30.

Simon Broughton will coach the Ireland U18 Schools and former Munster star and Ireland international Denis Leamy will take charge of the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools squad.

Castletroy College's Sam Hanrahan has been included in the Ireland U18 Schools squad, while Darragh Casserly, of Crescent College Comprehensive, has been selected in the Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad for the training camps.

Several of the players selected were in action last month as part of an Ireland U18 Clubs side that played against an Italy U18 Academy selection in Badia.

Coached by Fiach O’Loughlin, the team were narrowly beaten in an entertaining game on a scoreline of 22-19.

Paul Deeny, Fionn O’Hara and Jack O’Sullivan touched down for tries while O’Hara also kicked two conversions.

From that game, Deeny and O’Hara are joined in the U18 School Squad by Edwin Edugobo, Barry Gray, Kolo Kiripati, Jack O’Sullivan and Ben Popplewell.

The U18 Schools side will take part in the Six Nations U18 Festival at Marcoussis, the French Rugby high performance base, from the April 4 to 12. The U18 Clubs & Schools side will play two matches against England Counties the same month.

Ireland U18 Schools Squad

Jack Boyle (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College)

Shane Buckley (CBC Cork)

Ben Carson (Wallace High School)

Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School)

Paul Deeny (Wexford Wanderers RFC)*

Edwin Edugobo (Cobh Pirates RFC)*

Darragh French (PBC Cork)

Barry Gray (Carlow RFC)*

Nick Green (Bandon Grammar)

Sam Hanrahan (Castletroy College)

Daniel Hurley (PBC Cork)

Charlie Irvine (Wallace High School)

Kolo Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College)*

Donough Lawlor (Newbridge College)

Shane Mallon (CC Roscrea)

Karl Martin (Boyne RFC)

Joseph Mawhinney (Ballymena Academy)

Rory McGuire (Blackrock College)

Micheal Moloney (Blackrock College)

Fionn O’Hara (Mullingar RFC)*

Jack O’Sullivan (Cobh Pirates RFC)*

Ben Popplewell (Wexford Wanderers)*

Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI)

Charlie Tector (Kilkenny College)

Sean Walsh (Seapoint RFC)

James Wright (Ballymena Academy)

Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad

David Braden (Omagh Academy)

Paddy Browne (Ballymena Academy)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College)

Tony Butler (Ennis RFC)

Patrick Campbell (PBC Cork)

Darragh Casserly (Crescent College)

Ruairi Clarke (Cill Dara RFC)*

George Coomber (CBC Cork)

Ethan Coughlan (Ennis RFC)*

Conor Duffy (Tullow RFC)

Conor Duggan (Castleknock College)

Fionn Gibbons (Castleknock College)

George Hadden (Gorey RFC)*

Allessandro Heaney (Wellington College/IQ Rugby)*

Aitzol King (Balbrigan RFC)

Luke McAuliff (CBC Cork)

Lorcan McLoughlin (Sherborne School/IQ Rugby)*

Darragh McSweeney (PBC Cork)

Jack Milton (Ballyclare RFC)*

Conor Moloney (Ennis RFC)

Rory Morgan (London Irish/IQ Rugby)*

Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College)

Chay Mullins (SGS Filton / IQ Rugby)*

Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond RFC)

Ihechi Oji (Carrigaline RFC)*

Kacper Palamarzuck (Sligo Grammar/Westport RFC)*

Theo Smerdon (Ampleforth College/IQ Rugby)*

Jack Tucker (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon)*