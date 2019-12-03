New York Major League Club confirms signing of Limerick centre for 2020

LIMERICK rugby centre Will Leonard has re-signed for Major League side Rugby United New York for 2020.

Leonard, who has featured for Shannon in the energia All-Ireland League during Major League Rugby's off-season, returns to New York after being a main feature in their midfield during the 2019 season, where he teamed up with former England and Northampton centre Ben Foden.

Twenty four-year-old Leonard earned 12 caps in his rookie season with New York's professional rugby franchise, appearing for 869 minutes in the Number 12 shirt.

He finished the season with two tries, scoring one a piece in each of the matchups with the Seattle Seawolves.

Rugby United New York are currently preparing for the 2020 Major League Rugby campaign which is set to kick off in February.

Prior to his move to the 'Big Apple', Leonard had been a standout player for Shannon in the All-Ireland League, since 2015.

The centre started his rugby career at the age of 8, playing for Shannon RFC’s youth team. He went on to attend Crescent Comprehensive College, and won two Munster School Senior Cups with the rugby nursery.

-Kyle Sumsion, Flanker

-Cathal Marsh, Fly Half

-William Leonard, Center

-Gavan Morrison, Wing



After finishing at Crescent College, Leonard returned to Shannon RFC. He has been playing with the club for the past five years, helping them achieve promotion back to the first division in the All Ireland League rugby league.

In 2014, Leonard appeared for the Munster Under 20s squad, starting in matches against the Connacht and Ulster U20 sides. Leonard was nominated for the AIL Division 1B Player of the Year, as well as the All Munster Provincial Player of the Year during the 2017-2018 season. Most recently, Leonard was selected to play for the All-Irish club side this past year.

Leonard also holds a First-Class Honors Degree in economics and finance from the University of Limerick.