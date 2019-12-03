Limerick's Ciara Neville 'delighted' to scoop accolade at National Athletics Awards

LIMERICK athlete Ciara Neville scooped a top award at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Awards which took place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Blanchardstown.

Monaleen's Neville, of Emerald AC, was awarded the Inspirational Performance of the Year on Irish Soil award at the prestigious event.

Twenty year-old Ciara Neville became the second fastest Irish woman of all time when winning the women’s 100m final in 11.33 seconds at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry, last July.

Having finished fifth at the European U23 Atheltics Championships a short time earlier, Neville's run put the former Castletroy College sprinter second on the all-time list.

Molly Scott (SLOT), who was 8th in that European final, got up for second in the 100m final in a personal best of 11.58 with Joan Healy (Leevale) just behind in 11.59.

Responding to winning the accolade at the Irish Life Health National Athletics Awards in Dublin last week, Neville tweeted: "Delighted to have won this award, many thanks to Irish Athletics and Irish Life Health.

"Lots more hard work to be done so there can be more moments like this."