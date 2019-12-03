Limerick-based players named in Ireland Women’s Sevens Development squad

A NUMBER of Limerick-based players have been included in the Ireland Women’s Sevens Development squad for this week’s Dubai Invitational Tournament.

Two 12-player womens' and mens' developments squads depart Dublin for Dubai this Tuesday morning to link up with the Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens sides, who are finalising their preparations for the first combined leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season from December 5-7.

Ireland international Enya Breen, of UL-Bohemian and Munster, who recently featured for Adam Griggs’ side against Wales in the November Test at the UCD Bowl, has been named in the Women’s Development squad.

Breen is joined by her UL-Bohemian and Munster team mate Laura Sheehan.

The Ireland Women’s Development squad will take on the Japan Development side at 11.40am Irish time on Thursday in their opening fixture in Dubai.

Ireland Women’s Development Squad

Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union/Leinster)

Lucinda Kinghan (DCU/Ulster)

Maeve Liston (Blackrock/Ulster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Leinster)

Grace Moore (IQ Rugby)

Anna McGann (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)

Leah Reilly (DCU/Leinster)

Soneva Scott (IQ Rugby)

Laura Sheehan (UL/Munster)

Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/Munster).