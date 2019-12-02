Munster issue fresh injury updates on Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal

MUNSTER Rugby has issued an injury update on their Ireland international out-half Joey Carbery and their Kiwi playermaker Tyler Bleyendaal.

Munster confirmed this Monday afternoon that Carbery is progressing well with his rehabilitation from an ankle injury and encouragingly the province has indicated that he is in line to 'make a return towards the end of the month'.

However, it has emerged that another out-half, New Zealander Tyler Bleyendaal, recently presented with neck stiffness and will be given a number of weeks to rest in taking every precaution with his recovery.

JJ Hanrahan is in line to start the first of Munster's mammoth back-to-back Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 fixtures with Saracens at Thomond Park this Saturday, 5.30pm.

Academy out-half Ben Healy started in the number 10 role for Munster's Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh in Cork on Friday night, while Hanrahan was sprung from the replacements' bench in the second half.

Munster also revealed that having undergone a scan last week, prop Jeremy Loughman will not require surgery on the ankle injury he sustained against Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup, but will be managed conservatively by the medical staff.

Also on the injury front, Munster reveal that there were no fresh concerns following the weekend’s rugby with 23 players in PRO14 action and 14 senior and Academy players lining out for their clubs in the All Ireland League.

Continuing to Rehab: Jeremy Loughman (ankle), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Cloete (RTPP), Dave Kilcoyne (calf), Joey Carbery (ankle), Ciaran Parker (calf), Darren Sweetnam (hamstring).