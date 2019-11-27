Five Limerick hurlers off to Abu Dhabi for All-Stars exhibition game

FIVE Limerick hurlers are among the touring party that jets out to Abu Dhabi this Wednesday for an All-Stars exhibition game.

The game between 2018 and 2019 PwC GAA GPA All-Stars take place this Friday November 29 in Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

In 2018 Limerick won six All-Stars Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch and Graeme Mulcahy and in 2018 Limerick won two All-Stars Aaron Gillane and Sean Finn, who was one of just two players, along with Cork's Patrick Horgan, to remain from the 2018 All-Star team.

However, Richie English and Aaron Gillane aren't available to travel, leaving Limerick with five - Hannon (Adare), Finn (Bruff), Morrissey (Ahane), Lynch (Patrickswell) and Mulcahy (Kilmallock).

In total a 27-strong panel flew out from Dublin travelling to Abu Dhabi where they will embark on a five-day PwC All-Star hurling tour.

The touring panel is made up of 2018 and 2019 All-Stars and nominees and it also includes a number of representatives from the Champions 15 team.

In all there are players from 13 different counties in the travelling party.

All-Ireland winning manager Liam Sheedy will manage the 2019 selection with former Cork manager John Meyler looking after the 2018 team.

Off the field, a highlight of the tour will be the post-match reception which will be hosted by the Irish Ambassador to the UAE, Aidan Cronin, at his residence on Saturday evening.

The Middle East GAA Board and Abu Dhabi Na Fianna will host the touring party.

It's a third All-Star tour for Limerick's 2018 All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Hannon.

English and Gillane are among a number of the All-Star players not available to travel for varying reasons and therefore a number of others have received call-ups - as Limerick players have done in the past.

The All-Stars hurling and football tours run on alternate years.

Back in November 2016, the All-Stars football tour was to Abu Dhabi.

The All-Star hurling tour takes place every second year.

In 2017 there was no Limerick involvement when the touring party visited Singapore.

In 2015, Declan Hannon, Shane Dowling, Wayne McNamara and Seamus Hickey all journeyed to Austin, Texas.

In 2013, Richie McCarthy, Paul Browne and Nickie Quaid were onboard as the All-Stars exhibition was played in Shanghai.

In 2011, Declan Hannon and Donal O'Grady were part of the group that visited San Francisco.

PANEL: Sean Finn, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey, Cian Lynch, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick), Darragh Fitzgibbon, Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan, Anthony Nash (all Cork), Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher, Noel McGrath, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath (all Tipperary), Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Lee Chin (both Wexford), Patrick Purcell and Enda Rowland (both Laois), Peter Duggan and John Conlon (both Clare), Shane Conway (Kerry), Killian Doyle (Westmeath), Neil McManus (Antrim), Declan Coulter (Donegal), Patrick McKenna (Kildare), Edward Byrne (Carlow), James Weir (Sligo).