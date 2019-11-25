Simon Zebo: 'Reception from Munster fans at Thomond Park was incredible'

RACING 92 winger Simon Zebo said the French Top 14 side could feel proud of their display after securing a hard fought 21-21 draw with Munster in their dramatic Heineken Champions Cup fixture at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Zebo, Racing 92 second row Donnacha Ryan and the Top 14 side's assistant coach Mike Prendergast made an emotional return to Thomond Park on Saturday to face their former side.

Afterwards Zebo said a share of the spoils was a 'huge result' for Racing on their back of their opening weekend victory over Saracens in Paris

Reacting to the occasion on Saturday night, Zebo said: “It was incredible. The reception was incredible. As always the Munster fans are up there with the best in the world as we all know.

“To come back here and play in the Racing 92 colours I was very proud. It was a very close game, so probably a deserved draw.”

"I think we were a bit sloppy, one or two things, one or two exits getting out of our own half, we probably let ourselves down a little bit, but it is a very difficult place to come and be within a grasp of winning the game, so we did ourselves proud.

"Everyone gave it 100%. It is a difficult place to come and get a win.

"It was a bit greasy tonight, we didn't get to show all we are capable of doing, but Munster played bloody well and fronted it up physically, made it really difficult for us to play.

"You saw how good their back three can be as well, two good teams going at it, it was a good physical battle.

"That is a huge result for us. The other teams in the group will find it difficult to come here and come away with anything. We are happy with what we did and we can go back to Paris and be proud of ourselves."