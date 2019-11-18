Departing scrum-half Alby Mathewson thanks Munster and Limerick for having him

DEPARTING Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson says he is fortunate to have played for such a 'world class and historical club'.

Munster confirmed this Monday that New Zealand scrum-half Mathewson is to bid farewell to the province this weekend after 15 months.

Taking to social media, Mathewson thanked the Munster organisation for having him.

Former All-Black Mathewson added on Twitter: "I’m lucky to have played for such a world class and historical club. Love my team mates and will miss them a lot. Thanks Limerick for having me. To all the supporters you guys are unreal."

Mathewson originally joined the province for four months as injury cover for Conor Murray in August 2018.

Mathewson settled into the Munster squad quickly and scored two tries in his first five Munster appearances and was awarded Man of the Match in the dramatic win over Glasgow at Thomond Park in October 2018.

Having signed a number of three-month contract extensions, Mathewson finished last season's campaign with 21 appearances to his name.

The 33-year-old scrum-half signed on for the opening months of the 2019/20 season.

However, Munster confirmed this Monday that the New Zealander's time with the province will come to an end this weekend. Munster's scrum-half options include Ireland international Conor Murray, Nick McCarthy, who joined from Leinster last summer as well as former Ireland U20 international Craig Casey and Garryowen clubman Neil Cronin.

Mathewson made five appearances for the All Blacks and has played Super Rugby for the Hurricanes, Blues, and Western Force.

Just want to say thank you to the whole @Munsterrugby organization for having me. I’m lucky to have played for such a world class and historical club. Love my team mates and will miss them a lot. Thanks Limerick for having me. To all the supporters you guys are unreal. #SUAF https://t.co/2aPVk72vsX — Alby Mathewson (@AlbyMathewson) November 18, 2019

At the beginning of the 2017/18 season he joined Toulon and played for the Top 14 club on 19 occasions, including the Champions Cup quarter-final against Munster in Thomond Park.

His previous visit to the Limerick venue saw him make his All Blacks debut in the thrilling 18-16 win against the province in November 2008.