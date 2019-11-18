WATCH: Limerick racing syndicate celebrate Punchestown success

A GROUP of Limerick racing enthusiasts were celebrating at Punchestown on Sunday after the well-backed Alpine Cobra won the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle.

Alpine Cobra carried the colours of the Limerick-based Nay Syndicate and is trained in Ballingarry by leading handler Charles Byrnes.

Alpine Cobra, who had won a bumper at Limerick Racecourse in 2018, finished a creditable third on his first racecourse appearance for some time over hurdles at Navan earlier this month.

The six-year-old, who went off the 1/1 favourite at Punchestown, who hit the front in the 2m 6f contest approaching the last, kept on well on the run-in to beat Fully CHarged by a length and a half much to the delight of his connections.

The Nay Syndicate includes well-know Feenagh-Kilmeedy GAA clubman Vincent Kiely. The syndicate was started by Vincent Kiely's late father, former Limerick GAA Chairman and GAA trustee, Rory Kiely.

This is what it's all about,Vincent Kiely (Nay Syndicate) owners of Alpine Cobra who won #REDMILLS @IrishEBF_ Auction Series Hurdle @punchestownrace (4th in @Galway_Races Series) a group of friends & neighbours rewarded for their patience & passion @cbyrnesracing @HRIOwners pic.twitter.com/NbBwLG4aNV — Connolly's RED MILLS (@REDMILLSHorse) November 18, 2019