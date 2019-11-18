Former Limerick minor hurler kicks Connacht to stunning Heineken Champions Cup win

FORMER Limerick minor hurler Conor Fitzgerald steered Connacht to a nail-biting Heineken Champions Cup victory over French heavyweights Montpellier at the Sportsground on Sunday.

Replacement out-half Fitzgerald showed admirable composure to land the match-winning penalty with 14 minutes remaining at the Galway.

Twenty two-year-old Conor Fitzgerald has made six appearances for Connacht to date this season and has now amassed 44 points.

The talented playmaker was among three players from the Connacht Academy to sign their first professional contracts with the province this season.

Shannon RFC player Fitzgerald, who played in an All-Ireland minor hurling final for Limerick, signed a pro contract with Connacht before the start of this season.

Former Árdscoil Rís Schools Cup player Fitzgerald had joined the Connacht Academy at the start of last season.

Conor Fitzgerald's 24-year-old brother Stephen is also a member of the Connacht senior squad. Stephen left Munster to join up with the Western province initially on a short-term deal last December. It was later confirmed that Fitzgerald's switch to the Sportsground had been made permanent.

Fitzgerald made his PRO12 debut for Munster in September 2015 against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium, scoring his first senior try.