Limerick's rising boxing star Paddy Donovan could be set for Madison Square Garden bout

LIMERICK boxing prospect Paddy ‘The Real Deal’ Donovan scored the second win of his professional career in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Donovan put on a masterclass performance to win all six rounds of his welterweight encounter with the tough and durable Nicaraguan fighter, Danny Mendoza at the Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland.

"I enjoyed the fight, I rarely got hit. My opponent was tough and took some good punches from me. It was good to get 6 rounds of boxing under my belt. I was very happy with performance," said Donovan afterwards.

St Patrick’s Day in March 2020 at Madison Square Garden, New York on the undercard of Irish Featherweight Kingpin Michael Conlan has been pencilled in as Paddy Donovan next outing.

"Paddy boxed really well, he was patient and measured in there. It is all experience and this will stand by him as we go forward," said his coach Andy Lee.

The referee scored the contest 60:53 to the Irishman, moving Donovan’s record to 2W 0L (1KO).

The 20 year old Irish star opened round 1 patiently with his rangy jab before offloading menacing body shots and stiff uppercuts forcing his opponent to cover up and retreat.

Shortly into the second round Donovan caught Mendoza with a sharp left hand causing his opponent to take a standing count from the referee. The Irishman continued the round picking his punches consistently and looking sharp.

Donovan through rounds 3 and 4 kept his composure showcasing his boxing skills and clever footwork to control the pace of the fight and in spots showing moments of brilliance.

In round 5, the Top Rank Irish fighter was offensive scoring solid combinations and also using his ring craft to outwit Mendoza.

In round 6, Donovan launched a series of controlled attacks with accuracy going to the body and head of Mendoza.