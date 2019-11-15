Munster name side to face Ospreys in Heineken Champions Cup

HEAD Coach Johann van Graan has named the Munster side for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener away to Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (5.30pm, live on BT Sport).

There are five changes to the side that defeated Ulster in the Guinness PRO14 last weekend.

Keith Earls starts on his first Munster appearance of the campaign with Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray, Jeremy Loughman and Tommy O’Donnell also coming into the starting XV.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with last week’s match-winner Andrew Conway and Earls on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continue their centre partnership with Murray and Bleyendaal in the half-backs.

Loughman, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Loughman making his first Champions Cup start.

Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland start in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donnell and CJ Stander completing the side.

Tadhg Beirne is named among the replacements and is in line to make his first Munster appearance of the season.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Tadhg Beirne, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin.