Limerick quartet in Munster squad for FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ interpro

FOUR Limerick-based players have been included in the Munster squad to compete at the FAI Schools Under 15 Girls’ Interprovincial Tournament as the AUL Complex, Clonshaugh, which runs from this Friday until Sunday.

The four talented local teenagers to be included in the 17-strong Munster squad are Libby Costelloe (Laurel Hill Secondary School), Nicole Nix (Laurel Hill Coláiste), Jodie Griffin (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally) and Leah Martin (Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon).

Both Libby Costelloe and Jodie Griffin will be representing Munster in the competition for the second successive year. Munster kick-off their campaign with a game against Ulster at 4.30pm this Friday.

The three day event will see a series of six matches played with Provinces awarded two points for a win and one point for a draw.

Munster completed an historic treble of wins in the competition in 2006, 2007, 2008 and then again in 2011. The crew came very close to capturing the silverware last season so confidence will be high in camp.

This weekend's interprovincial series will be the first step in the process of selecting the FAI Schools International Development squad of 18 players who will compete in the Bob Docherty Cup.

The 2019/20 campaign will see the Republic of Ireland Schools select travel to Manchester for this season’s Home Nations event. The International series will take place during the Easter Break from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17.

Prior to that the squad will take on England in the annual John Read Cup as well as a friendly with Northern Ireland in the build-up to this season’s International run.

MUNSTER | Caoilinn Casey, Jenny Ryan (Cashel Community School), Maeve Russell (Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel), Libby Costelloe (Laurel Hill Secondary School), Nicole Nix (Laurel Hill Coláiste), Jodie Griffin (Ardscoil Mhuire, Corbally), Ellie O'Brien (Scoil Muire gan Smál, Blarney), Heidi O'Sullivan (Regina Mundi College, Cork), Caoimhe Golden (Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig), Michaela Lawrence, Grace Flanagan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Grace Fitzpatrick, Sarah Bell (Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles), Ellie O’Brien (Scoil Muire gan Smál, Blarney), Leah Martin (Scoil na Tríonóide Naofa, Doon), Shauna Pearson (St Mary’s Secondary School, Newport), Niamh Cotter (Coláiste na Toirbhirte, Bandon), Amy Madden (St. Patrick’s Comprehensive School, Shannon)

MANAGEMENT | Barry Ryan (Presentation Secondary School, Thurles), Richard Grimes (St. Caimin’s Community School, Shannon), Stephen Quinn (FAI Development Officer, South Tipperary) Pat Barrett (GK Coach), Emma Conway (St. Mary’s Secondary School, Newport)

FIXTURES

Friday, November 15

3.00pm Leinster vs Connacht

4.30pm Ulster vs Munster

Saturday, November 16

1.00pm Match 3 Draw to be made on Friday evening

2.30pm Match 4 Draw to be made on Friday evening

Sunday, November 17

10.30am Match 5

10.30am Match 6