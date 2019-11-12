Limerick fixtures revealed for 2020 Allianz hurling and football leagues
Limerick captain Declan Hannon lifts the league trophy in Croke Park
LIMERICK'S 2020 Allianz hurling and football fixtures have been finalised.
LeaderSport can reveal John Kiely's county hurlers will have five games in Group A of Division One with three home games, while Billy Lee's county footballers will have seven games in Division Four with just three at home.
The Limerick hurlers will set out on defence of the league title they won last March with a Croke Park final win over Waterford. Outside of Kilkenny, Limerick are the last county to retain a league title - 1983–84 and 1984–85.
The opening game of the 2020 Allianz Hurling League will see league champions Limerick go to Thurles to play All-Ireland SHC winners Tipperary.
That game is one of three Saturday night fixtures for Limerick - most likely for television purposes.
Round Two will see Shane O'Neill bring his Galway team to the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Limerick also have home games with Waterford and Westmeath, while travel away to Cork.
The top two teams in each group will advance to the league semi finals.
There are four double weekends between hurling and football for Limerick.
On the opening weekend, both county teams are on their travels for flood-lit games.
In round two, both are at home for a Sunday fixture but it appears it won't be a double-header.
February 22-23 is a double weekend - hurlers away on Saturday and footballers at home on Sunday.
Another double day is Sunday March 1 - the hurlers at home and footballers away.
In the Allianz Football League, Limerick are bidding to end a four year stay in the basement division.
Limerick have home games with London, Wicklow and Wexford but face journeys to Waterford, Carlow, Antrim and Sligo.
ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE
DIVISION ONE GROUP A
Round One - Saturday January 25
Tipperary v Limerick in Thurles at 5/7pm - tbc
Round Two - Sunday February 2
Limerick v Galway in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
Round Three - Saturday February 15
Limerick v Waterford in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7pm
Round Four - Saturday February 22
Cork v Limerick in Cork at 7pm
Round Five - Sunday March 1
Limerick v Westmeath in LIT Gaelic Grounds at 2pm
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE
DIVISION FOUR
Round One - Saturday January 25 at 7pm
Waterford v Limerick in Dungarvan
Round Two - Sunday February 2
Limerick v London in Kilmallock
Round Three - Sunday February 9 at 2pm
Carlow v Limerick in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow
Round Four - February 23 at 2pm
Limerick v Wicklow in Kilmallock
Round Five - Sunday March 1 at 2pm
Antrim v Limerick in Antrim
Round Six - Sunday March 15 at 2pm
Limerick v Wexford in Kilmallock
Round Seven - Sunday March 22 at 2pm
Sligo v Limerick in Markievicz Park, Sligo
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on