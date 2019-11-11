WATCH: Limerick arrowsmith William O'Connor in mix to progress at Grand Slam of Darts

LIMERICK arrowsmith William O'Connor remains well placed to advance to the knock-out stages of the BoyleSports Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

Having won his opening Group D match 5-3 against England's Darren Webster at the Aldersley Leisure Village on Saturday, Cappamore man O'Connor lost out on a similar scoreline to Scotland's Gary Anderson in a high quality game on Sunday night.

Two-time finalist Anderson averaged an impressive 105.08 as he claimed a second victory in Group D, defeating O'Connor by two legs despite the Limerick ace taking out a 158 finish.

Thirty three-year-old O'Connor, who has a PDC world ranking of 41, will face Englishman Dave Parletti in his final Group D fixture on Tuesday night.

A win there in a game which will be televised live on Sky Sports, would see former carpenter O'Connor well placed to qualify for the knock-out stages of the prestigious tournament which carries a prizefund of stg£550,000.

All group games are played over the best of nine legs. Tuesday evening's session begins at 7pm and O'Connor's match with Parletti is scheduled to be the sixth game up.

The second round fixtures in the Grand Slam of Darts take place this Wednesday and Thursday with the quarter-finals going ahead on Friday.

The winner of the Grand Slam of Darts will pocket stg£125,000, while the runner-up will walk away with stg£65,000.

The 13th staging of the Grand Slam of Darts cross-code event sees stars of the PDC and BDO going head-to-head across nine days until next Sunday, November 17.