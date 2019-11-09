Limerick's Shane Duggan swaps Waterford for a new SSE Airtricity League club

TALENTED Limerick midfielder Shane Duggan has swapped life at top flight Waterford Utd for a move to a First Division side.

Experienced midfielder makes the move to Gazlway United from the RSC, where he was an ever-present in 2019, making 39 appearances in all competitions, scoring 6 goals.

Thirty-year-old Duggan also spent five seasons with Limerick and he captained the club for his entire tenure at the Markets Field.

He began his professional career at Plymouth Argyle before returning to Ireland to play with UCD for a short spell.

The cultured midfielder then spent five seasons at Turners Cross with Cork City before signing with his hometown club, Limerick FC.

Whilst playing with both Limerick and Cork, Duggan tasted success, lifting the First Division trophy with the Shannonsiders and Leesiders. He was voted the First Division Player of the Year in 2016 after his impressive displays for tLimerick and was also voted on the Team of the Season in all three of his campaigns in the Division.

The 3Garryowen native moved to Waterford FC in 2019 and he was a mainstay in Alan Reynolds side, helping the Blues to finish 6th in the Premier Division.

Duggan, who has made over 300 appearances in the League of Ireland, has committed his future to the Tribesmen for 2020 and Galway United manager Alan Murphy was delighted to secure the midfielder, who he described as a natural born leader, for his 13th campaign in the domestic game.

Duggan said he is excited by the challenge of coming in and trying to help the Tribesmen challenge at the top end of the table, and he believes there is huge untapped potential at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“Alan showed me the plans that he has for the club next year and they excited me,” Duggan explained.

“There is huge potential in Galway, you see the fan base that can come out when the club is doing well, it’s an unbelievable place to play, it’s a great stadium with a fantastic pitch. Throughout the years I’ve had some good battles against the club and I think Galway United should be in the Premier Division.

"I’m not signing here to stay down in the First Division, I want the club to get promoted straight away, that is my ambition and that’s what I’ll be looking to try and do.

“I’ve got experience of winning the league with Limerick and Cork City, but I know it won’t be easy, it’s going to be a tough season. You need experienced players, I’ve been around the league a long time, there’s a lot of young lads at the club and hopefully I can help them along the way and it can be a good year for Galway United.

“If you want to compete and win things, you can’t just have one or two players as leaders, you need a full team to step up and be there come the end of the season when it counts. I’ll be working my hardest to try and get the club promoted, I think it’s going to be a good season for Galway United and I wanted to be part of it.”