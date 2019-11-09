Limerick Leader Atheltics Notes: County Indoor track and field review

Last Sunday saw hundreds of athletes compete in the County Indoor Track and Field finals.

Senior men and women

Derek Casey of An Brú won the 60m and shot put. In the 400m, Ian McQuade of Limerick AC won with Brendan Costello and Kevin O’Donoghue of West Limerick AC in second and third. Mark Carmody of An Brú won the 800m, Ian McQuade in second and Shane O’Sullivan in third. Ian also won the 1,500m. Aisling Ahern of An Brú won the 400m and 800m. Edel Foster, also of An Brú won the 60m and shot put. Susan Murnane of Limerick AC won the 800m

Hundreds of children took part in the Indoors last Sunday and many came home with individual and relay medals.

U17 – U19

Diro Lawel won the 60m and 200m with Tessie Lawel second in both. Conor Cleary was third in the 60m and Gerard Dunworth won bronze in the 200m. Luke Tuohy won the 400m with Nathan Sheehy Cremin winning the 800m. Conor Cleary also won the long jump and Luc Kirschner won the shot putt. Ciara Grimes won the shot put and Makayla Ryan-Wade won the 60m hurdles.

U9

Leyna Cussen won the 60m, Marie McCarthy in second and Amy Sweeney in third. Naoise Horgan won the 300m. Marie McCarthy won the long jump, Kate Cantwell in second and Eilbhe Cunneen in third. Darragh Collins was first in the 60m, Robert Purtill in second and Darragh Whelan in third. All three won medals in the 300m too. Cian O’Donnell won the long jump.

U10

Ellen Goggin, Isbeal Ní Huigin and Saoirse Vaughan were the top 3 in the 60m, Ellen Goggin also won the 500m. Aoife Donnelly won the U10 long jump. John Farrell won the 60m, Oisin Jennings and Alex Smiechowski also in the medals. John also won the 500m, Robert McCutcheon in second and Danny Coyne in third. John Farrell also won the long jump.

U11

Destiny Lawel of Dooneen won the 60m with Lily McMahon in second and Emma Pethos in third. Destiny also won the 600m, Emma Pethos in second and Emer Purtill in third. Emer also won the shot put. Aidan Donnelly won the 60m, Evan Ekoua in second and Harry Ferts in third. Harry Ferte also won the 600m. Josh Devlin won the shot put.

U12

Meabh Purtill , Eanna Ní Huigin and Aoife Murphy were first, second and third in the 60m. Meabh also won the 600m, 60m hurdles and the long jump. Aoife Murphy was second in the 600m and Abby Yelverton in third. Abby also won silver in the hurdles and long jump. Julian Mahango won the 60m and Evan Boland won the 600m. Robert Joy O’Regan won the 60h hurdles.

U13

Vivienne Amaze won the 60m and was third in the 600m. Aoibhinn Bourke and Alicia Hogan were second and third in the 60m. Orla O’Shaughnessy won the 600m with Mai McKenna and Vivienne Amaze in third. Orla also won the hurdles. Ciara O’Flaherty won the shot put. Oscar Kosecki won the 60m with Cathal Foley in second and Joshua Mainoo in third. Patrick Cagney won the 600m. Ollie Tierney won the 60m hurdles. Cathal also won the shot put.

U14

Angle Alfred won the 60m, Leagh Moloney in second and Nancy O’Keefe in third. Rachel O’Connor won the 800m. Leagh Moloney won the long jump and hurdles.

Yanna Leahy was second in the long jump and Angle Alfred third. Denis Matthews won the 60m sprint with Jayden Carmody and Lamine Diarrassoub in third.

Alan Gladsz won the 800m with Alan McCutcheon in second, Padraig Crowe/Ross O’Carroll join third. Alan Gladsz won the hurdles and long jump.

U15/16/17

Victoria Amiadamen won the 60m sprint and hurdles in the U15 event and Emma Moroney won the U16 60m. Maria Cagney won the 800m and Laura Southern was the winner of the U16 600m. Eimear Galvin won the shot put.

Harry Condon won the 60m U15 , Darragh Murphy won the U16. Eoin Prendergast won the 800m. Aaron O’Connor won the shot put.