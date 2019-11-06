Crescent College remain unbeaten in Munster Schools Senior Cup after Rockwell draw

CRESCENT College Comprehensive remain unbeaten after three outings in the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup competition after securing a hard fought 3-3 draw with Rockwell College in wet conditions at Dooradoyle on Wednesday afternoon.

Crescent had won their opening two Group B games against local rivals St Munchin's College and Glenstal Abbey, However, Rockwell proved a more difficult assignment in difficult wet and windy conditions.

Neither side managed to score in the opening half in which defences held sway. The greasy ball made for difficult handling conditions and militated against either side playing an open, expansive game.

Visitors Rockwell edged that opening half in terms of territory and possession. However, a combination of some tenacious defending from the home side and a forward pass in the lead up to a disallowed try for the Tipp side on 22 minutes ensured the opening half finished scoreless.

Crescent went in front 22 minutes into the second period when out-half Ben Davey landed a 57th minute penalty. However, the 3-0 advantage was short-lived as Rockwell struck back with a penalty of their own three minutes later.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE: Ben Cosgrove; Eoghan Cantillon-Mann, Darragh Casserly, David Rickard, David Murphy; Ben Davey, Thomas Barry; Ben O'Sullivan, Conal Henchy, Ethan O'Sullivan; David Doyle, Sean Malone; James McKeogh, Patrick Dolphin, Barry Scott. Replacements: Luke Moloney, Tony O'Sullivan, Eoghan Quinn, Desmond Fitzgerald, Darragh Fenton, Elvis Duruji, Max Clein, Jamie Duggan.

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Joshua O'Dwyer; Michael Mulligan, Sam Tarleton, Alan Flannery, Peter Wall; John O'Sullivan, Adam Maher; Dylan Foley, Dean Fanning, Matthew Burke, Luke Fogarty, Tom Downey; Brian O'Dea, Richard Anglim, Liam Shine. Replacements: Jack Heffernan, Ethan Casey, Charles Shanahan, Mikey Bergin, Cathal Kelly, Oisin Fagan, Ben McCarthy, David Achimugu.