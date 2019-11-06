Three Limerick FC players called up for Ireland training camp

THREE Limerick FC U13 players have been called up for a Rep of Ireland U13 training camp.

The talented trio were key players in Limerick FC U13s march to the SSE Airtricity U13 League Cup final last weeend.

The three Limerick players selected are striker Cillian Mulvihill,who bagged a brace of goals in Saturday's 5-3 League Cup final defeat to St Pat's at Jackman Park, as well as the highly rated Tom Delaney and Robbie Lynch.

Limerick FC U13 manager Niall Connolly said the coaching team's ambition was to help the players develop technically.

Connolly said: “We are all about developing players technically and we are at an age where the technical development of players is vital.

“I think the season as a whole has been unbelievable, from where we started in the very first week in January until now. It just has been an incredible journey – technically, tactically and how the players have developed as human beings.

"The football they played throughout the year has been phenomenal."

Niall Connolly was joined in the Limerick FC U13 backroom team by Ciaran O'Reilly, Sean Russell and Denis Haverty.