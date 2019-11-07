Limerick's 33-strong minor hurling panel to receive their Munster championship medals

LIMERICK'S 2019 Munster minor hurling championship winning panel will receive their medals this Thursday evening.

The Limerick U17s secured an eighth Munster MHC title for Limerick and a first since 2014 when they defeated Clare in the provincial final in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on June 30.

The 31-strong panel of players will receive their medals at a function in the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare. Munster GAA CEO Kieran Leddy will present the medals to the victorious teenagers.

Limerick used 22 players in the five game run to the Munster title. It was a sixth Munster MHC final appearance for Limerick across the last seven years.

Limerick were managed by Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret St Pauls) with coach/selectors; Richie Flannery, John Meskell (Ahane) and Tommy Quaid (Effin).

The team's strength and conditioning coach was Darragh Droog (Na Piarsaigh). Completing the backroom team were Liasion Officer Neil Clifford (Monaleen), Kitman Declan Gillane (Patrickswell), Medical Officer John Daly (St Patricks) and Physio Kevin Hartigan.

The stats team was Patrick Keane (Newcastle West), Alan Kelly (Templeglantine) and Mike Cotter (Bruree).

Across the 33-strong panel, 21 different clubs were represented.

Limerick were captained by Adare's Michael Keane with Cathal O'Neill of Crecora-Manister the vice-captain.

PANEL: Colin Coughlan, Aidan O’Connor, Luke O’Connor, Ned Quinn (all Ballybrown), Brian O’Meara, Liam Lynch, Odhran O’Dwyer (all Mungret St Pauls), Adam English and Eddie Stokes (both Doon), Adam Murrihy and Cian Casey (both Ahane), Cathal O’Neill and Rory Hannan (both Crecora-Manister), Diarmuid Hegarty and Sean Mortell (both St Patricks), Ethan Hurley and Michael Cremin (both Newcastle West), Fergal O’Connor and Patrick O’Donovan (both Effin), John Kirby and Patrick Kirby (both Patrickswell), Conor Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), Conor Linnane (Pallasgreen), Darragh Casey (Granagh-Ballingarry), Jack Franklin (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Michael Keane (Adare), Michael Ryan (Murroe-Boher), Patrick Reale (Knockainey), Ronan Lyons (Monaleen), Sam Williams (Bruree), Shaun Moloney (Glenroe), TJ Kelly (Killeedy).