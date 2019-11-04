Basketball Ireland Divsion One weekend reviews

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

There was a thrilling clash in the Northern Conference as Ulster University narrowly defeated Griffith College Templeogue 75-76 in Dublin. Templeogue got off to a quick start, holding a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ulster came out firing in the second quarter, and had soon taken the lead to hold a 36-41 point cushion at half time. Both teams traded baskets through the third quarter, and right up until the dying moments of the game it was neck-in-neck. Morgan O’Donnell bagged a whopping 32 points for Templeogue, while Ulster’s Kollyns Scarbrough had a big 29-point game. Ulster edged it at the death to win by one, and remain undefeated at the top of the northern conference.

It was a Limerick derby on Friday evening as UL Huskies took on rivals Limerick Celtics. It started out as a close affair with Huskies earning a narrow 20-17 point lead by the end of the first quarter. They maintained this strong start in the second quarter thanks to great scoring from Summer King, to lead at the half, 37-25. A big effort from Celtics in the third and fourth quarters followed, but despite the efforts from Emliy Tinnes and Kendall Bradbury, they could not cut into the deficit, and UL Huskies ran out 75-60 winners.

Swords Thunder got a narrow away win over Phoenix Rockets Saturday afternoon. Rockets got off to a quick start through the scoring of Rachel Kehoe (16), but Thunder recovered well in the second quarter, and at the half the hosts had a 29-28 point lead. Thunder came out on fire in the third quarter with scoring from Aisling Sullivan (16) and managed to build a 43-51 lead. Rockets battled back in the fourth quarter and the game remained close right until the end, but Thunder managed to get the narrow 61-65 win.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney hosted the unbeaten LYIT Donegal on Saturday evening in an extremely close encounter. Killarney got off to a flying start leading 28-11 at the end of the first quarter. Donegal managed to find their rhythm in the second quarter, with strong scoring from Manny Payton, but Killarney still held the lead 41-31 going in at the half. The hosts kept Donegal under pressure throughout the third quarter, thanks to big scoring from Aaron Jackson (23 points). LYIT made big strides in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough as St Paul’s edged the win 77-74 and ended LYIT Donegal’s undefeated start to the season.

Overtime was needed to find the winner between EJ Sligo All Stars and Ulster University. The game was close throughout with Sligo having the better of the first half exchanges, leading 42-29 at the break. Kadeem Smithen was terrific for Ulster though and hit his stride early knocking down some big scores for the visitors and finishing the game with 31 points. Sligo had their own weapons though, with big scoring from Jesus San Martin (27 points) and Brandon Berry (22 points) and, as the teams matched each other score for score down the stretch, nothing separated the sides at the final buzzer, tied at 90-90. A tense overtime period followed, but Sligo - bolstered by the large home crowd - finally began to get some breathing space on the scoring to win out 104-99 in the end.

Fr Mathews earned an impressive home win on Saturday evening, running out 87-62 point winners over Waterford Vikings. The game started off with momentum firmly in favour of the hosts, and they led 46-28 at the half, despite good work from Waterford's Craig O'Neill. Fr Mathews continued to up the pressure in the third, building steadily on their lead with scoring from Jarvis Pugh (17 points) and Diego O Herlihy (14 points) to see them home to an 87-62 point win in the end.

Limerick Celtics got their first away win of the season, as they defeated Portlaoise Panthers in a high scoring contest. The Panthers got off to the better start, but Celtics rallied back to take a narrow 49-53 half time lead. They maintained this four-point lead going into the fourth quarter, despite the best efforts of Panthers' Kareem Davis - who tallied a whopping 42 points. Kevin Oberweiser (28 points) and Carlos Hortelano (26 points) were able to keep Celtics on track though and helped keep a rallying Panthers side at bay, to see Limerick Celtics home to a 91-101 win after a strong fourth quarter.

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: November 1st-3rd

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 76-93 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Top scorers Abbey Seals Dublin Lions: Romonn Nelson 24, Muhamed Sabic 18, Finn Hughes 17

Top scorers Keanes Supervalu Killorglin: Allan Thomas 29, Rami Gahanem 20, Colin O Reilly 20, Erik Flood 10

Half time score: Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 43-51 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin

Coughlan CandS Neptune 70-82 Pyrobel Killester

Top scorers Coughlan CandS Neptune: Nil Sabata 16, Lehmon Colbert 12, Cian Heaphy 9

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Tomas Fernandez 23, Isaac Westbrooks 14, Minatautas Bulanovas 13

Half time score: Coughlan CandS Neptune 40-42 Pyrobel Killester

DCU Saints 70-55 DBS Eanna

Top scorers DCU Saints: Michael Bonaparte 20, Graham Brannelly 16, Charlie Coombes 12

Top scorers DBS Eanna: Stefan Zecevic 18, Marko Tomic 12, Paris Ballinger 11

Half time score: DCU Saints 43-33 DBS Eanna

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 89-53 Moycullen

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Jonathan Lawton 20, Eoin Quigley 16, Daniel Jokubaitis 13

Top scorers Moycullen: Kyle Cunningham 8, Patrick Lyons 8, Joseph Tummon 6

Half time score: Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 44-27 Moycullen

Belfast Star 85-78 UCD Marian

Top scorers Belfast Star: Ben Marello 27, CJ Fulton 18, DJ Stankovic 10, Liam Pettigrew 10

Top scorers UCD Marian: Barry Drumm 25, Matthew Kelly 18, Mike Garrow 17

Half time score: Belfast Star 43-33 UCD Marian

Maree 83-71 Griffith College Templeogue

Top scorers Maree: Darin Johnson 26, Kenneth Hansberry 20, Paul Freeman 12

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Neil Randolph 16, Xabier Arriaga 15, Jason Killeen 13

Half time score: Maree 45-27 Griffith College Templeogue

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Fr Mathews 62-76 DCU Mercy

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Grainne Dwyer 20, Shannon Brady 18, Amy Corkery 9

Top scorers DCU Mercy: Ashley Russell 22, Sarah Woods 20, Rachel Huijsdens 14

Half time score: Fr Mathews 36-42 DCU Mercy

Pyrobel Killester 105-57 IT Carlow Basketball

Top scorers Pyrobel Killester: Adella Randle El 24, Christa Reed 20, Jenna Howe 16

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Alyssa Velles 24, Kaitlyn Slagus 17, Holli Dunne 10

Half time score: Pyrobel Killester 62-26 IT Carlow Basketball

Maxol WIT Wildcats 80-92 Maree

Top scorers Maxol WIT Wildcats: Debbie Ogayemi 20, Stephanie O Shea 16, Jasmine Walker 15

Top scorers Maree: Aine McDonagh 20, Carly McClendon 19, Claire Rockall 19

Half time score: Maxol WIT Wildcats 45-42 Maree

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 51-73 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Top scorers Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics: Kylee Smith 15, Aine O’Connor 11, Karen Mealey 8, Darby Maggard 8

Top scorers Ambassador UCC Glanmire: Shirta Parker 25, Aine McKenna 18, Annaliese Murphy 12

Half time score: Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics 32-40 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 65-45 Marble City Hawks

Top scorers Singleton SuperValu Brunell: Danielle O Leary 19, Treyanna Clay 15, Greta Tamasanskaite 12

Top scorers Marble City Hawks: Cassidy Williams 15, Elaine Kennington 10, Aine Sheehy 6

Half time score: Singleton SuperValu Brunell 41-27 Marble City Hawks

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

EJ Sligo All-Stars 104-99 Ulster University

Top scorers EJ Sligo All-Stars: Jesus San Martin 27, Brandon Berry 22, Alvaro Romeo 19

Top scorers Ulster University: Kadeem Smithen 31, Aaron Rooney 17, Matthew Rooney 10

Half time score: EJ Sligo All-Stars 42-39 Ulster University

Full time score: EJ Sligo All-Stars 90-90 Ulster University

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 77-74 LYIT Donegal

Top scorers Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney: Aaron Jackson 23, Toby Christensen 17, Mick mcginn 13

Top scorers LYIT Donegal: Manny Payton 20, Mario Garcia 17, Dom Uhl 16

Half time score: Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 41-31 LYIT Donegal

Fr Mathews 87-62 Waterford Vikings

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Jarvis Pugh 17, Diego O Herlihy 14, Declan Cahill 13

Top scorers Waterford Vikings: Craig O Neill 19, Michael Grassey 12, Daniel Sheehan 10

Half time score: Fr Mathews 46-28 Waterford Vikings

Portlaoise Panthers 91-101 Limerick Celtics

Top scorers Portlaoise Panthers: Kareem Davis 42, Kyle Burke 15, Dylan Dunne 9

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Kevin Oberweiser 28, Carlos Hortelano 26, Deivedis Venckunas 14

Half time score: Portlaoise Panthers 49-53 Limerick Celtics

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies 75-60 Limerick Celtics

Top scorers UL Huskies: Summer King 25, Orlaith Woods 14, Sinead Nihill 14

Top scorers Limerick Celtics: Emily Tinnes 21, Kendall Bradbury 20, Aofie Henn 13

Half time score: UL Huskies 37-25 Limerick Celtics

Phoenix Rockets 61-65 Swords Thunder

Top scorers Phoenix Rockets: Rachel Kehoe 16, Kayonna Lee 15, Eimhear Morris 9

Top scorers Swords Thunder: Aisling Sullivan 16, Niamh O’Donovan 11, Peggy Black 10

Half time score: Phoenix Rockets 29-28 Swords Thunder

Griffith College Templeogue 75-76 Ulster University

Top scorers Griffith College Templeogue: Morgan O'Donnell 32, Vernisha Andrews 13, Lynn Tunnah 12

Top scorers Ulster University: Kollyns Scarborough 29, Lexi Posset 15, Seana Harley-Moyes 11

Half time score: Griffith College Templeogue 36-41 Ulster University

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: November 9th and 10th



Saturday 9th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Templeogue v DCU Saints, Nord Anglia International School, 19:00;

DBS Eanna v Belfast Star, Colaiste Eanna, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, UCD, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Maree, IWA-Clontarf, 19:00;

Keanes Supervalu Killorglin v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15; Moycullen v Coughlan CandS Neptune, The Jes, 19:30;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Marble City Hawks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:15;

Pyrobel Killester v Maree, IWA Clontarf, 17:00;

Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics v Fr Mathews, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:00;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v LYIT Donegal, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Ulster University v Fr Mathews, UUJ, 15:00;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v McGowans Tolka Rovers, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Killarney SC, 19:30;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

NUIG Mystics v Griffith College Templeogue, Ballinfoile CC, Headford Rd, 12:00;

Fabplus North West v Trinity Meteors, LYIT, 16:00;

Ulster University v Swords Thunder, UUJ, 17:15;

Portlaoise Panthers v UL Huskies, St Mary’s Sports Hall, 19:00;



Sunday 10th November 2019

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Mardyke Arena, 14:30;

DCU Mercy v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, DCU, 14:30;



Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v Waterford Vikings, St Munchins, 17:00;



Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Limerick Celtics v Team Tom McCarthys St Marys, St Munchins, 15:00;

NUIG Mystics v Tipperary Knights, Ballinfoile CC, Headford Rd, 16:30;