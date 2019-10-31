Munster register South African prop for Heineken Champions Cup

THE Munster squad for the opening rounds of the Champions Cup has been registered, with the province kicking off the competition away to Ospreys in just over two weeks.

Two Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players have been registered in the 41-man squad, prop Keynan Knox and back-row forward Jack O’Sullivan.

Both players made their Guinness PRO14 debuts in the early weeks of the season.

Munster will face Saracens, Racing 92 and Ospreys in the Pool stages of the 2019/20 Champions Cup with some mouthwatering Pool games to be played in November, December and January.

MUNSTER CHAMPIONS CUP SQUAD: Forwards: James Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Kevin O’Byrne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland, Jed Holloway, Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Sullivan, CJ Stander.

Backs: Mike Haley, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Darren Sweetnam, Alex Wootton, Sammy Arnold, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Tyler Bleyendaal, Joey Carbery, JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin, Alby Mathewson, Nick McCarthy, Conor Murray.