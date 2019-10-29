Limerick winger spot on as Oxford Utd reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

TALENTED Limerick winger Anthony Forde played a key role as Sky Bet English League 1 side Oxford Utd powered their way into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Forde netted one of Oxford's goals in a dramatic penalty shoot-out as the U's edged past fellow League 1 outfit Sunderland 4-2 on spot kicks in their nail-biting fourth round Cup tie.

The game had finished 1-1 at the end of normal time. Ballingarry man Forde was introduced as a second half substitute in the game played at The Kassam Stadium in front of an official attendance of 11108.

This is the first time for the Us to reach their first League Cup quarter-final since 1987-88.

Oxford had stunned Premier League giants West Ham 4-0 in their Carabao Cup third round tie last month.

The draw for the quarter-finals will be made on Thursday morning. Oxford will join the likes of Manchester City, Leicester, Everton and either Liverpool or Arsenal and Chelsea or Manchester Utd in that draw.

Twenty five-year-old Anthony Forde, who represented Ballingarry AFC at schoolboy level, joined Karl Robinson’s Oxford side on a two-year deal in July.

The exciting winger made 114 appearances for Rotherham in three seasons, having joined from Walsall in 2016.

Former Rep of Ireland U21 international Forde was joined in signing for Oxford this summer by highly rated Wales forward Ben Woodburn, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Forde, a former student at Colaiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale, is son of Noel and Christine and joined Rotherham in July 2016.

He had previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scunthorpe United and Walsall in a highly successful professional career.