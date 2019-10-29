Buy a Munster jersey and help Jack and Jill Foundation

BIG-HEARTED rugby fans will be able to show their support for one of the worthiest charities in Ireland by purchasing any Munster Rugby jersey at Life Style Sports before Christmas.

Life Style Sports, Exclusive Retail Partner of Munster Rugby has announced that they will donate €5 to Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation from the sale of every Munster Rugby jersey in their stores and online in the build-up to the festive period.

The offer will run between November 1 and December 23 – giving fans plenty of time to show their support for their team and the Jack & Jill Children’s foundation.

Munster Rugby fans are known for their big hearts, just like their team, and this is the perfect chance for them to show their support for both team and charity.

Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation offers in home respite care and support to children with severe neurological development issues and their families up to the age of 5 years.

The Foundation, set up in 1997 by Jonathan Irwin and Mary Ann O’Brien in memory of their son Jack, who suffered a brain trauma shortly after birth, is one of Munster Rugby’s charity partners for 2019 and the money raised will go towards providing vital hours of in-home nursing care for almost 350 families of very sick children nationwide, 90 of who live in the Munster area.

In order to fund what families call ‘the Gift of Time’ the Foundation must raise over €3.5 million per annum. This ‘gift’, among many other examples, gives families time to get a night’s sleep, go for a walk or take another sibling to a local rugby match all the while knowing that their very sick child is warm, and cosy being cared for at home.

Munster Rugby jerseys can be bought exclusively through Life Style Sports stores nationwide, including 17 stores based in Munster, such as flagship stores, at the Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle or The Capitol, Cork, or at stadium stores in Independent Park and Thomond Park.

David Reynolds, Senior Buyer, Life Style Sports, said: "Life Style Sports is proud to partner with Munster Rugby and the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, which does such wonderful work to help both children and their families at a time of their greatest need.

"Life Style Sports have been a proud partner of Munster Rugby for a number of years, and this partnership shows that we as a brand prioritise what happens both on and off the field. We encourage the Red Army to use this opportunity to not only get behind the team, but also an extremely worthy cause and we as a brand look forward to seeing the total amount raised in the coming weeks.”

Alie Sheridan, Fundraising Manager, Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, said: “We want to thank Munster Rugby and Life Style Sports for supporting the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation with this €5 donation for every Munster Rugby jersey sold between now and Christmas.

"What an opportunity to raise vital funds and to remind all our 350 families that Muster Rugby is in our corner and supporting our home nursing care service in Munster and across the country. We will be doing our bit to sell the jersey through Life Style, as an early Christmas gift for Munster supporters and a way to support team Jack & Jill.”

Claire Cooke, Munster Rugby Corporate Social Responsibility Project Manager, added: "We are very thankful to Life Style Sports for their fantastic support in helping raise vital funds for our nominated charity, the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

"Our exclusive retail partner Life Style Sports have driven this initiative from initial concept to delivery and we look forward to supporting the campaign over the coming months."