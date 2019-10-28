Limerick's John Ryan in Rep of Ireland U16 squad for this week's Victory Shield

TALENTED Limerick teenager John Ryan is included in the Rep of Ireland U16 squad for this week's Victory Shield competition in Wales which kicks off today, Bank Holiday Monday.

Fifteen-year-old Ryan has been named in Paul Osam's 20-strong squad for the prestigious tournament which sees the Rep of Ireland face Scotland in Wrexham today, Monday, 11am

The Rep of Ireland will take on hosts Wales this Wednesday, October 30 and Northern Ireland on Friday, November 1 all at Colliers Park, Wrexham.

The Under-16 squad return to the UK after their last outing saw them draw 3-3 with England at St George’s Park in August.

Castletroy's John Ryan started that game in defence for the Rep of Ireland U-16 side which trailed by a goal at half-time, 1-2, against England before rallying to secure a thrilling 3-3 draw with their hosts.

Castletroy College student Ryan made nine appearances for the Rep of Ireland U-15s last season, since making his debut for the side in Poland last November.

In addition, he has featured in another double header away to Cyprus and a four-team tournament in Spain against the host nation, Holland and Hungary, the latter as captain of his country, as well as back-to-back fixtures against the Czech Republic in April.

Ryan, who lives in Castletroy, initially played his schoolboy soccer locally with Aisling Annacotty.

In 2017, he joined St Kevin’s Boys, of Dublin. At the start of last year, the highly rated teenager signed for Shamrock Rovers.

The versatile Ryan is a past pupil of Milford NS and Gaelscoil Castletroy.

Republic of Ireland U16 squad:

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur)

Defenders: Tommy Fogarty (Birmingham City), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), Ben Curtis (Shamrock Rovers) Sean Grehan (Bohemians), James Abankwah (St Patrick’s Athletic), Aaron O’Reilly (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Midfielders: Conor Barrett (Birmingham City), Corey McLaughlin (Derry City), Glory Nzingo (St Patrick’s Athletic), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), John Joe Power (Burton Albion)

Forwards: Cian Kelly Caprani (Bohemians), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Cork City), Edwin Agbaje (Shamrock Rovers), Cian Philpott (Manchester City), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Tom Lonergan (St Patrick’s Athletic)

Fixtures:

October, 28 - Ireland v Scotland, Colliers Park, Wrexham, Wales, KO 11am

October, 30 – Wales v Ireland, Colliers Park, Wrexham, Wales, KO 2pm

November, 1 – Ireland v Northern Ireland, Colliers Park, Wrexham Wales, KO 12pm