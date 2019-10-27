Limerick District junior soccer weekend review

Munster Junior Cup:

Fairview Rgs 3 Ballynanty Rvs 1

PENALTY kicks were the deciding factor in the big game of the day as Fairview Rgs advanced in the Munster Junior Cup at the expense of Ballynanty Rvs at the Fairgreen on Sunday afternoon.

Three penalty kicks, two for the home side and one for the visitors, all converted, made up the bulk of the scoring along while Jeffery Judge’s opening goal made up the tally.

Fairview were on top in the opening half and took full advantage bringing a two goal lead in at the break.

Balla now chasing the game, had the upper hand for most of the second half but had only Conor Ellis’ spot kick to show for their efforts.

It could have been a different story but for a couple of goal line clearances by former Balla player Dermot Fitzgerald to deny his former team mates.

Alongside him Mark Slattery was also to the fore as they dealt with the potent Balla front line of Ellis and Kieran Hanlon.

In the midfield Jeffery Judge was the most effective player on the park with his goal topping off a fine performance.

Fairview took the lead on the half hour mark. Dermot Fitzgerald picked out James Fitzgerald and the Fairview wide man delivered into the area where Mark Slattery guided a header past Stephen McNamara to put Fairview on their way.

The home side doubled their lead when Jeffery Judge forced McNamara into a full length save and from the loose ball James Fitzgerald was tripped in the area and Clyde O’Connell coolly slotted the spot kick home.

On the turnover Balla upped their game and started to create a number of chances.

Dermot Fitzgerald denied Kevin Nolan from point blank range but on 75 minutes the visitors got their reward following a foul on Kieran Hanlon in the area.

Conor Ellis tucked away to spot kick to make it 2-1.

Balla chased their equaliser but found the home defence too stubborn and it was the home side who found the target.

Again it was a spot kick that paved the way following a trip on James Fitzgerald.

Clyde O’Connell repeated his first half feat by converting and it sealed Fairview’s passage to the next round.

Fairview Rgs: Aaron Savage; Jamie Enright; Clyde O'Connell; Dermot Fitzgerald; Mark Slattery; Ross Mann; Steven Bradley; John Mullane; James Fitzgerald; Robbie Kelleher; Jeffery Judge. Subs: Jason Lipper; Paul Danaher; Adam Frahill; Eddie Byrnes

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Shaun Kelly; Ronan Ryan; Ken Meehan; Dara Hughes; Kevin Nolan; Jason Hughes; David Donnan; Adrian Power; Kieran Hanlon; Conor Ellis. Subs: Derek Daly; Michael Guerin.

Parkville 0 Cappamore 2

CAPPAMORE were made fight for their victory at Parkville but the Premier A side achieved their goal in the end.

Scoreless at the break, Cappamore took the lead through Brian o Leary from a corner kick. Colin Ryan made sure of the win when he fired a second low to the net.

Cappmaore: Johnny Barrett, Kevin Doyle, Rob McLoughlin, Brian O Leary, Shane Ryan, Andy Murphy, Joe Lonergan, Colin Ryan, Josh Quinn, Eric Conroy and Paddy Byrnes Subs William Ryan, Denis Leonard, and David Madden.

Shelbourne B 0 Northside 6

NORTHSIDE turned in an impressive performance, hitting Shelbourne B for six to set up a clash with Regional B next weekend.

Goals from Ross Kelly (2), Paul Hollywood, Ray McMahon, Timmy Hogan, and Jeffery O’Donnell with a cracking volley won the day.

Northside: Christy Lynch, Rob Kerley, Luke McMahon, Stuart Zheung, Mark Reddan, Michael O’Donnell, Timmy Hogan, Ross Kelly, Jeff O’Donnell, JP McCormack, Ray McMahon. Subs: Dean Cronin, Niall Counihan, Eoin Conway, Paul Hollywood.

Premier League

Mungret Reg 1 Pike Rovers 1

MUNGRET Regional picked up another impressive point on Sunday morning against Pike Rvs and in the process opened up the League race to the chasing group.

The result means their is just three points between first and fifth in what is proving the most competitive League in years.

Pike will be kicking themselves for not taking full points on the day as they squandered numerous chances. That said, Mungret fully deserved their point for the work rate and endeavour of such a young side.

Things looked to be going to script when Pike were awarded a penalty for a foul on Colin Daly after 20 minutes but Conor Kavanagh’s effort was well saved by James Roche in the home goal.

Jonathan Grant went within a whisker of breaking the deadlock but was denied first by Roche and secondly by the upright.

The game continued much in the same vein after the break but for all their huffing and puffing, Pike were unable to breakdown a solid Mungret back four.

Things took a turn for the worst for the league leaders with twenty five minutes remaining when Craig Prendergast made a run down the right and centered for Kian Barry who blasted home despite the best efforts of Gary Neville in the Pike goal. From here to the end of the game it was a case of “backs to the wall” for the home side as Pike upped the tempo in search of an equaliser.

Again they created numerous chances, the closest a Keith Mawdsley effort that struck the upright.

The Hoops got the reward ten minutes from time when Shane Walsh’s corner kick was headed home by Ian Fletcher.

It was Pike who chased the winner but it was Mungret’s efforts that were rewarded with the share of the spoils.

Mungret Reg: James Roche; Conor Myers; Adam Costello; Adam Storan; Brian Cotter; Colm Barrett; Craig Prendergast; Darragh Killian; Liam O'Sullivan; Kian Barry; Cian McNicholas. Subs: Evan Barrett; Martin Lennon; Eoin Kelly

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Ian Fletcher; Conor Kavanagh; Eddie O'Donovan; Colin Daly; Shane Walsh; Eoin Hanrahan; Jonathan Grant; Steve McGann; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Evan Patterson; Keith Mawdsley; Oisin Kelly.

Prospect Priory 3 Geraldines 6

GERALDINES moved to within a point of leaders Pike Rvs following a 6-3 win over Prospect in Cals Park on Sunday.

The home side took the lead through Derek Hanlon but by half time they were 4-1 behind courtesy of a hat trick by Kevin Barry and a goal from Shane Byrne.

After the restart Danny O’Neill and Ross Mitchell completed Dines tally.

Trevor Hogan and Eddie Brazier scored late goals for Prospect.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Cyril Maher; Glen Kelly; Dean Glasheen; Adrian Healy; Kuba Domanski; Chris Hogan; Derek Hanlon; Eddie Brazier; Trevor Hogan; Ian Clancy. Subs: Danny Colbert; Ian Maher; Anthony McCormack; James Cleary

Geraldines: Paul Fitzgerald; Danny O'Neill; Donie Curtin; Clifton Carey; Bobby Tier; Christy O'Neill; George Daffy; Ian O'Donoghue; Kevin Barry; Dean McNamara; Shane Byrne. Subs: Thomas O'Grady; Ross Mitchell

Regional Utd 4 Nenagh AFC 2

REGIONAL Utd’s title hopes are back on track following a 4-2 win over Nenagh in Dooradoyle.

Just three points off top place, United secured the wins with goals from Shane Dillon (2), Andy Quaide and an own goal.

Regional Utd: Kevin Walsh; Andy Quaide; Andrew Cowpar; David Cowpar; Owen Hassett; Ewan O'Brien; Martin Madden; Edward O'Dwyer; Paul Sheahan; Shane Dillon; Paudie Hartigan. Subs: Martin Zalewski; Jack O'Donovan

Nenagh AFC: Brian Maxwell; Jack Sanders; Eoin Coffey; Matt Claxton; Bryan McGee; Ciaran O'Reilly; Adam Ryan; Alex Gardos; Luke Kennedy; Jamie Bergin; Ivan Bijesko.

Tuohy Cup

Aisling Annacotty 3 Geraldines 1

AFTER the thrilling game both teams produced last Sunday, Aisling and Geraldines went at it again on Thursday evening in the Tuohy Cup and once again it was Aisling who came good to advance in the Premier Cup.

Aisling took the lead with a superb individual goal. Eoghan Burke picked out Conor Coughlan and the former Limerick player ghosted past two defenders before slotting the ball home.

After a prolonged bout of pressure Geraldines got their reward of an equaliser when Danny O’Neill converted a spot kick awarded for hand ball.

The second half was evenly poised until Paudie Walsh chased what looked a lost cause and won the ball before lobbing over the advancing keeper to put Aisling 2-1 ahead.

Geraldines threw caution to the wind and paid the price when Shane Clarke played Coughlan in behind the defence to score his second of the night to secure the win.

Aisling Annacotty: Brian O'Connor; Dion Lynch; James Cleary; Nathan O'Callaghan; Graham Burke; Kennedy N'dip; Eoghan Burke; Brendan O'Dwyer; Conor Coughlan; Shane Clarke; Mark McGrath. Subs: Paudie Walsh; Shane Donegan; Paul Storan; Bradie Flynn; Killian Moloney

Geraldines: Shane Byrne; Danny O'Neill; Shane Cox; Clifton Carey; Thomas O'Grady; Donie Curtin; Christy O'Neill; Cian Byrnes; Kevin Barry; Cian Collins; Ian O'Donoghue. Subs: Ross Mitchell; Paul Fitzgerald.

Round-Up

MOYROSS have opened up a seven point gap at the top of the Premier A League following a 3-1 win over Charleville on Sunday. Goals from Anthony Quinn, Alan Quinlivan and Craig Collopy did the damage. Luke Doyle replied for the Cork men.

Corbally Utd and Hill Celtic played out a 2-2 draw. Dermot Hughes and Kevin Burke scored for Corbally with Corey McCallum and Alex Purcell netting for Celtic.

Aisling and Carew Park played out a scoreless draw.

In Division 1A leaders Castle Rvs were not in action but the chasing pack closed the gap.

Hyde Rgs beat Knockainey 1-0 thanks to a goal from the evergreen Ger Nash. Patrickswell put four past Granville Rgs courtesy of Gerry Naughton (2), Dave Buston and Lee Carey.

Jack O’Donovan and Stephen Folan were on the mark for Shels but goals from Ciaran Cable (3), Marcus Kiely and Steven Kiely gave Summerville a 5-2 win.

Star Rvs beat Ballylanders 3-1. Shane Waters, Stuart O'Keeffe and Henry Neting were on the mark for the winners.

Kilfrush beat Geraldines 4-0 thanks to scores from Mike Ryan (2), Dave Hannon and Ethan Butler.

Athlunkard Villa closed the gap to a point on Regional following a 2-1 win over Caherdavin Celtic. Ralph Judge netted for the home side but Villa won thanks to goals from James Ring and Prince Bossman.

Caledonians had no answer to Aisling who had Bryan Sheehan, Conor Lenihan, Alex O'Donoghue, Niall Loughran, Eoin O'Shea and Sean Corcoran among the goals.

Rob Doyle and Ray Harrison were on the mark for Mungret Reg but Pallagreen edged it thanks to scores from Keith Ryan and Vinnie Ryan (2).

In Division 2A Castle Utd had no answer to a strong Caherconlish side. Philip Mulready and Aaron Power scored three spice with Dave Corbett grabbing two.

Janesboro B saw off Knockainey B with scores from Jamie Cross and Denis Brophy.

Hyde hit Meanus for five. Adam O’Neill claimed three with Garrett Higgins and Sean Cana also on the mark.

Wembley Rvs and Kilmallock B played out a 2-2 draw. Mark Heffernan and Paudie Sheedy scored for the latter.

In Division 2B a Billy Connors hat trick helped Coonagh Bees beat the Cees 4-0. Liam Kelly was also on the mark.

Scoreboard

Tuohy Cup

Aisling 3 Geraldines 1

Division 3A

Athlunkard Villa C 1 Mungret Reg C 8

Munster Junior Cup

Fairview Rgs 3 Ballynanty Rvs 1

Parkville 0 Cappamore 2

Shelbourne B 0 Northside 6

Premier League

Mungret Reg 1 Pike Rvs 1

Prospect 3 Geraldines 6

Regional Utd 4 Nenagh 2

Premier A League

Corbally Utd 2 Hill Celtic 2

Moyross 3 Charleville 1

Carew Park 0 Aisling B 0

Division 1A

Knockainey 0 Hyde Rgs 1

Star Rvs 3 Ballylanders 1

Granville Rgs 0 Patrickswell 4

Shelbourne 2 Summerville 5

Geraldines B 0 Kilfrush 4

Division 1B

Caherdavin Celtic 1 Athlunkard Villa 2

Caledonians 0 Aisling C 11

Mungret Reg B 2 Pallasgreen 3

Division 2A

Meanus 2 Hyde Rgs 5

Wembley Rvs 2 Kilmallock 2

Janesboro 2 Knockainey 1

Castle Utd 0 Caherconlish 8

Division 2B

Coonagh Utd B 4 Coonagh Utd C 0

Division 3A

Dromore Celtic 2 Caledonians B 4

Moyross 4 Newport 5

Youth Division One

Aisling B (off) Fairview Rgs

Kilfrush 1 Charleville 4

Caherdavin 3 Aisling A 2

Youth Division Two

Corbally Utd 4 Shelbourne 2

Aisling C 0 Mungret Reg 2

FIXTURES

Thursday 31/10/19

Oscar Traynor Trophy

Limerick DL v Clare DL, 7.00, Jackman Park, D Power, A Hall, S Rooney

Saturday, November 2

Munster Junior Cup

Aisling Annacotty v Newport, 7.00, A Hall, D Power, S Rooney

Regional Utd B v Northside, 7.00, B Higgins

Premier A League

Charleville V Cappamore, 7.00, R Broe

Division 2B

Brazuca v Aisling D, 7.00, L Somers

Tuesday, November 5

Oscar Traynor Trophy

Limerick Desmond League v Limerick DL, 7.30, Askeaton

Thursday, November 7

Tuohy Cup

Prospect Priory v Nenagh, 7.00, R McCann, D Power, M Kennedy