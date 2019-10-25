Report links Limerick legend Ciaran Carey to Galway vacancy

FORMER Limerick hurling legend Ciaran Carey is being linked with the vacant Galway senior hurling manager's job, according to a report in a national daily newspaper this Friday.

Former Limerick defender Carey recently managed Patrickswell to county senior hurling championship glory.

However, a report in the Irish Independent newspaper this Friday is linking Carey with the vacant Galway hurling manager's position.

2017 All-Ireland senior hurling champions Galway are currently seeking to find a new manager following the resignation of Micheál Donoghue.

Carey is no stranger to inter-county hurling management as he has held the role previously with Kerry.

Carey's stick as a manager rose significantly with their county senior hurling final win over pre-match favourites Na Piarsaigh at the Gaelic Grounds recently.