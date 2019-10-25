Report links Limerick legend Ciaran Carey to Galway vacancy
Patrickswell hurling manager Ciaran Carey is being linked with the vacant manager's position in Galway
FORMER Limerick hurling legend Ciaran Carey is being linked with the vacant Galway senior hurling manager's job, according to a report in a national daily newspaper this Friday.
Former Limerick defender Carey recently managed Patrickswell to county senior hurling championship glory.
However, a report in the Irish Independent newspaper this Friday is linking Carey with the vacant Galway hurling manager's position.
2017 All-Ireland senior hurling champions Galway are currently seeking to find a new manager following the resignation of Micheál Donoghue.
Carey is no stranger to inter-county hurling management as he has held the role previously with Kerry.
Carey's stick as a manager rose significantly with their county senior hurling final win over pre-match favourites Na Piarsaigh at the Gaelic Grounds recently.
