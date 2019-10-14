Referees confirmed for Munster's opening two Champions Cup ties

THE match referees have been confirmed for Munster's opening two Heineken Champions Cup fixtures.

Munster's opening pool fixture against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, November 16 at 5.30pm will be refereed by Karl Dickson of England.

A week later, Munster host French Top 14 side Racing 92 at Thomond Park when another English official Matthew Carkey will take charge of the contest which will again have a 5.30pm kick-off.

One of the major clashes in Round 1 of the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup between holders, Saracens, and Racing 92 at Paris La Défense Arena will be refereed by Limerick-based referee Andrew Brace.

Munster do not have a competitive fixture next weekend as the Guinness PRO14 takes a break with the staging of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Japan.

Munster's new competitive outing will be against Heineken Champions Cup pool opponents the Ospreys in the Guinness PRO14 at Musgrave Park on Friday, October 25 at 7.35pm.