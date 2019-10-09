Castletroy College make winning start in Munster Schools Senior Cup

CASTLETROY College got off to a winning start in Group A of the new-look Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup when recording an 18-7 victory away to Bandon Grammar School in West Cork this Wednesday.

Castletroy laid the foundation for this gritty victory in the opening half after which the Newtown school held a 12-7 advantage.

The Limerick side scored two well taken first half tries from winger Mark Lyons and second-row John Toland.

Exciting scrum-half Jack Oliver converted one of tries and added two second half penalty goals to seal the victory.

Castletroy's second group game will be a home fixture against competition heavyweights PBC, of Cork, on Wednesday, October 23.

Under the new format of the competition, the competing teams in this season's Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup are divided into two groups of five teams each.

As well as 2008 winners Castletroy and West Cork side Bandon, Group A of the Cup also features Ardscoil Ris, PBC, of Cork, and the Munster Club Select Player (CSP) amalgamation side.

Ardscoil Ris lost out narrowly to Munster CSP in their opening group game which produced 10 tries at Thomond Park last week.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Glenstal Abbey suffered a 20-8 defeat to Rockwell College in Tipperary this Wednesday in their first round robin game.

The winners outscored the 2018 champions by three tries to one.

Glenstal Abbey School host Crescent College Comprehensive in their second group game on Wednesday, October 23.

Group B of the Senior Cup also includes St Munchin's College, and CBC, of Cork.

Crescent College edged past St Munchin's College 22-7 in their opening Group B fixture at Dooradoyle on Tuesday.

Each competing school will play four round robin fixtures before Christmas with the knock-out phase of the Cup beginning in the New Year.

Schools are also guaranteed to play at least one further fixture in the New Year in the play-off phase ensuring players will get a minimum of five competitive fixtures in the competition.

A 'B' school qualifier will also be involved in the play-off phase of the competition in the New Year.

The Munster CSP side will be unable to win the Munster Schools Senior Cup and the side's interest in the competition will end following the conclusion of the round robin stage.

CASTLETROY COLLEGE: Jason McCormack, Dean McGinn, Robert Magill, John Moloney, John Toland, Jamie McNamara, Paul O'Shea, Dylan McMahon, Jack Oliver, Luke Heuston, Mark Lyons, Sam Hanrahan, Aiden Walter, James Lammond, Evan O'Halloran, Declan Aylward, Oisin O'Shea, Lee Burke, Lee Bennett, David Mullowney, Brian Murphy, Cian Mulkern, Cillian O'Farrell, Adam Cummins, Michael O'Hanrahan

Coaching Team: Bernard King; Darragh Frawley; Niall O'Shea; Nathan Randles; Hillary Cleary S&C; Paul Harmon S&C.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: Aidan Booth (Capt), Michael Buckley, Darragh Hanly, James Shields, Ruairi Woodcock, Taylor Gleeson, William Twomey, Seamus Kerrisk, Donagh Hyland, Matthew Cannon, Peter Fahy, Angus McDonald, Stefan Caulfield-Drier, Iarlaith Reilly, Max Downing, Dermott Hughes, Daragh Butler, Ben Shippam, Ian Larkin, Tim Murphy, Art Keane, Tom Rooney, Conor O'Shea, Timmy Connolly, Liam Duggan, Robert McNamara, John Walsh, Joe Gilbride, Nicholas Cunningham-Ash, Cian O'Farrell, Ivor Larkin, Denis Hayes, Josh Kennedy, Alex O'Dwyer-Gough.

Coaching Team: Head Coach: Tom Hayes; Forwards Coach: Tom Hayes; Backs Coach: Ben Swindlehurst; Assistant Coach: Felix Ross; Assistant Coach: Billy Gray; Physio: Brian Collins