Former Limerick team-mates added to county minor and U20 hurling managements

THE Limerick minor and U20 hurling managements were confirmed at this Tuesday night's October County Board meeting.

Managers Diarmuid Mullins (minor) and Paul Beary (U20) were given the go-ahead to remain in their roles at the previous monthly meeting.

A number of former county hurlers were this Tuesday revealed as coach-selectors for the 2020 season.

Limerick minor hurling manager Diarmuid Mullins (Mungret) will have Andrew O'Shaughnessy (Kilmallock), Tommy Quaid (Effin) and Ger Barry (Killeedy) as his coach-selectors.

Quaid was part of the out-going backroom team that won the Munster MHC title this Summer.

2007 All-Star corner forward O'Shaughnessy made headlines last year when he coached Tournafulla to the county junior title.

Barry steps up to the minor (U17) management after serving with the 2019 U16 side.

Coach Richie Flannnery and selector John Meskell drop out from the 2019 minor management with O'Shaughnessy and Barry the newcomers.

At U20 level, Paul Beary (Na Piarsaigh) will have 2013 Munster SHC winners James Ryan (Garryspillane) and Paudie O'Brien (Kilmallock) as coach-selectors.

The newly appointed duo are additions to the 2019 backroom team of inter-county hurler Paul Browne, Ger Downes and strength and conditioning coach Mark Lyons.