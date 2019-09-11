Limerick appoint 2020 minor and U20 hurling managers

LIMERICK GAA officials have ratified the county minor and U20 hurling managers for 2020.

This Tuesday night’s September County Board meeting confirmed that Paul Beary (U20) and Diarmuid Mullins (minor) would remain in situ for next season.

2019 was the first year at the helm for both – Mullins winning the Munster MHC title and reaching a Croke Park semi final against Kilkenny and Beary losing to Cork in the opening round of the Munster U20 Hurling Championship.

Both managers were reappointed without opposition but a backroom team for neither manager was confirmed.

Both managers are to bring back their backroom teams to the October County Board meeting for ratification.