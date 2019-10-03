Limerick FC U15s record share of spoils with Mayo in U15 Shield Cup

LIMERICK FC U15s played out a 1-1 draw with the Mayo League in their SSE Airtricity U15 Shield Cup fixture on Saturday last.

This was the first fixture of the shield competition for the Limerick FC 15s side.

Limerick started very well in what was persistent rain. They created good wide attacks through Hickey and Doherty. Unfortunately, the cutting edge required in the final third wasn’t quite there.

Mayo got to grips with the game as the half went on and both sides seemed to cancel each other out by the break.

Limerick were forced to make a change at the back with McNamara falling ill and being replaced by Murray. McCarthy was also replaced by Manning between the posts.

The second half started as the first finished with both sides finding relative success, but the deadlock was broken soon after the restart with Amechi staying alert in the box and reacting to a parried shot as a result of a Murphy strike and the Mayo 'keeper could only watch as the ball was fired home from close range.

The spell that followed after the goal was quite stop-start as two Mayo players picked up serious injuries in separate incidents. We wish both boys a speedy recovery.

A lot of credit has to go to the travelling side as they pressed hard to find an equaliser and they found it through a bad clearance from a corner which gifted the visitors with the goal they were looking for.

Limerick tried ever so hard to react as both teams really went looking for a winner. The closing minutes of the game produced several end-to-end exciting attacks and all players really left everything out on the pitch. The final whistle came and a draw was perhaps the fairest result in the overall scheme of things.

Next up for Limerick FC U15s is a game with Athlone this weekend. Only a win will do if Limerick are to give themselves a chance to qualify for the semifinal.

LIMERICK FC U15: McCarthy (Manning), Hickey, Doherty, McNamara (Murray), Pepper (Kennedy), Rice, Kozlowski (O’Regan), Fox (English), Amechi, Murphy, Specht.