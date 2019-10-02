Limerick clubs handed tasty ties in FAI Junior Cup draw
The draw for the third round of the FAI New Balance Junior Cup has been made
LIMERICK clubs have learned their third round opponents in the 2019/2020 FAI New Balance FAI Junior Cup.
In the LDMC section, the draw has thrown up all-Premier Division tie of Aisling Annacotty and Geraldines in Annacotty.
Elsewhere in the third round draw, Pike Rovers have been drawn at home to Knockainey, while Fairview Rangers or Carew Park will travel away to Star Rovers.
Also in the thrid round ties, which are due to take place on the weekend of October 20, Ballynanty Rovers will entertain Charleville FC and Janesboro or Hill Celtic will be home to Coonagh Utd.
In the Desmond/Kerry Clare section of the draw, Limerick Desmond side Rathkeale FC travel to Clare to take on Kildysart. Meanwhile, Adare Utd host local side Granagh Utd, while Broadford Rovers travel to Avenue and Carrig Celtic face Kilcornan in a mouth-watering all-Limerick fixture. FC Creeves Celtic or Pallaskenry FC have been drawa away to Shannon Town.
FAI New Balance Junior Cup third round draw 2019/2020
Limerick
Caledonians FC or Cappamore Cel v Hyde Rangers
Star Rovers v Fairview Rangers or Carew Park FC
Ballynanty Rovers v Charleville FC
Prospect Priory FC or Patrickswell FC v Dromore FC or Northside Legacy FC
Newport Town FC v Moyross Utd.
Southend Utd v Regional Utd.
Hill Celtic or Janesboro FC v Coonagh Utd.
Ashling Annacotty FC v Geraldines FC
Pike Rovers FC v Knockainey FC
Athlunkard Villa FC v Kilfrush Cruasaders FC
Desmond League/Kerry/Clare
Ennis Town or Shovatrade FC v Killarney Ath.
Killarney Celtic v Coole FC
Castleisland FC v Breaska Rvs or Newcastle Town FC
Carrig Celtic v Kilcornan FC
Fenit Samphires FC v Lifford Celtic
Bridge Utd v Ballinagarry FC
Shannon Hibs FC v Windmill Utd
Shannon Town FC v FC Creeves Cel or Pallaskenry FC
Adare Utd v Grannagh Utd
Dingle Bay Rovers v Shannon Olympic FC
Avenue Utd v Broadford Rovers
Killysart FC v Rathkeale FC
