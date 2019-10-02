Limerick clubs handed tasty ties in FAI Junior Cup draw

LIMERICK clubs have learned their third round opponents in the 2019/2020 FAI New Balance FAI Junior Cup.

In the LDMC section, the draw has thrown up all-Premier Division tie of Aisling Annacotty and Geraldines in Annacotty.

Elsewhere in the third round draw, Pike Rovers have been drawn at home to Knockainey, while Fairview Rangers or Carew Park will travel away to Star Rovers.

Also in the thrid round ties, which are due to take place on the weekend of October 20, Ballynanty Rovers will entertain Charleville FC and Janesboro or Hill Celtic will be home to Coonagh Utd.

In the Desmond/Kerry Clare section of the draw, Limerick Desmond side Rathkeale FC travel to Clare to take on Kildysart. Meanwhile, Adare Utd host local side Granagh Utd, while Broadford Rovers travel to Avenue and Carrig Celtic face Kilcornan in a mouth-watering all-Limerick fixture. FC Creeves Celtic or Pallaskenry FC have been drawa away to Shannon Town.

FAI New Balance Junior Cup third round draw 2019/2020

Limerick

Caledonians FC or Cappamore Cel v Hyde Rangers

Star Rovers v Fairview Rangers or Carew Park FC

Ballynanty Rovers v Charleville FC

Prospect Priory FC or Patrickswell FC v Dromore FC or Northside Legacy FC

Newport Town FC v Moyross Utd.

Southend Utd v Regional Utd.

Hill Celtic or Janesboro FC v Coonagh Utd.

Ashling Annacotty FC v Geraldines FC

Pike Rovers FC v Knockainey FC

Athlunkard Villa FC v Kilfrush Cruasaders FC

Desmond League/Kerry/Clare

Ennis Town or Shovatrade FC v Killarney Ath.

Killarney Celtic v Coole FC

Castleisland FC v Breaska Rvs or Newcastle Town FC

Carrig Celtic v Kilcornan FC

Fenit Samphires FC v Lifford Celtic

Bridge Utd v Ballinagarry FC

Shannon Hibs FC v Windmill Utd

Shannon Town FC v FC Creeves Cel or Pallaskenry FC

Adare Utd v Grannagh Utd

Dingle Bay Rovers v Shannon Olympic FC

Avenue Utd v Broadford Rovers

Killysart FC v Rathkeale FC