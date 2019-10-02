Former Munster coach lands top Super Rugby job

FORMER Munster head coach Rob Penney has been confirmed as the new head coach of a top Australian Super Rugby side.

The New South Wales Waratahs have conformed that New Zealander Penney has been appointed as their head coach for the 2020 season.

The former Munster Head Coach has signed a three-year deal with NSW Rugby, seeing him remain in New South Wales until the end of the 2022 season.

Rob Penney joined Munster as head coach in 2012, initially negotiating a two year deal with the option of a third year. However, Penney declined an offer to extend his stay.

Heineken Cup semi-finalists in 2013 and 2014, Munster, under Penney's guidance, also reached a Pro 14 semi-final in 2014 – with the New Zealander also named Pro 14 Coach of the Year.

Penney coached Canterbury to four consecutive National Provincial Championship (now Mitre 10 Cup) titles between 2008 and 2011.

He took the New Zealand U20s to a Junior World Championship Final in 2012, finishing runners up to South Africa, before moving to the Pro 14 with Munster.

A move to Japan would follow after his term with Munster with the NTT Communications in Japan’s Top League, securing play off appearances on two occasions.

Penney said it was an honour to be appointed Head Coach of the NSW Waratahs.

“The Waratahs are an organisation revered throughout world rugby, with a proud history of performance and player development,” Rob Penney said.

“To be given the opportunity to help this playing group get the most out of both themselves as individuals and as a collective is an exciting one.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the betterment of Australian rugby, ensuring we have a working environment at the [NSW] Waratahs to foster the young talent already assembled.

“To see players grow, develop and reach their own personal goals is a hugely satisfying part of coaching – one I’m personally looking forward to here in Australia.

“Ultimately, I want our players to represent the jersey with pride and ensure New South Wales continues to be a leader in Australian rugby.”

Rob Penney career overview:

2003 – 2005: Assistant Coach (Forwards), Canterbury – National Provincial Championship

2005: Assistant Coach, Crusaders – Super 12

2006 – 2011: Head Coach, Canterbury – National Provincial Championship

2012: Head Coach, New Zealand U20s

2012 – 2014: Head Coach, Munster – Pro 14

2015 – 2018: Head Coach, NTT Communications – Top League

2019: Head Coach, Toyota Shokki Industries – Top Challenge League