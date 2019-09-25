Limerick winger inspires Oxford Utd to giant-killing win over West Ham

TALENTED Limerick winger Anthony Forde played a key role as Sky Bet English League 1 side Oxford Utd stunned Premier League giants West Ham in their Carabao Cup third round tie.

Four second half goals saw Forde's Oxford side score a convincing 4-0 victory over West Ham who had beaten Manchester Utd in the Premier League last weekend.

After a scoreless opening half at the Kassam Stadium, Ballingarry winger Forde made a key contribution to the game's opening goal which had the home supporters in a crowd of 10,450 in raptures.

Forde's 55th minute free kick was played back out to Sykes, who in turn picked out Elliott Moore and he rifled the ball past West Ham 'keeper Roberto and into the far corner of the net.

Oxford added three further goals in the final half an hour of the game against a much-changed West Ham side to complete a stunning victory and book their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Twenty five-year-old Forde joined Karl Robinson’s Oxford side on a two-year deal in July.

The exciting winger made 114 appearances for Rotherham in three seasons, having joined from Walsall in 2016.

Former Rep of Ireland U21 international Forde was joined in signing for Oxford this summer by highly rated Wales forward Ben Woodburn, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Forde, a former student at Colaiste na Trocaire, Rathkeale, is son of Noel and Christine and joined Rotherham in July 2016.

He had previously represented Wolverhampton Wanderers, Scunthorpe United and Walsall in a highly successful professional career.